The Absolute Best Way To Grill Brie Cheese For Rich, Smoky Flavors

The key to this whole recipe is getting your hands on a piece of cedar, which is easier than you might think. Online may be your best bet; you can purchase Weber cedar planks in packs of two and Wildwood Grilling versions in packs of 12 that are guaranteed food safe, and sized to fit on a grill. Depending on how much char they incur, cedar planks are generally only good for one or two uses, so pick a plank that's an appropriate size for what you're grilling.

Just as you should always soak wooden skewers before grilling, your cedar plank needs to be soaked for a minimum of one hour, making sure it's fully submerged in water. This will prevent burning, but just as importantly, will help to release the cedar flavor as the plank heats. For maximum smoky flavor, you may also want to preheat your plank on the grill to start off the smoking process before adding the cheese.

Now that all the preparation is done, the rest of recipe comes together very quickly. Place your brie on the plank and top with your berry mixture and herbs or savory topping. If you're using nuts, you can add them to the plank around the cheese so that they toast nicely. Cook for just 10-12 minutes, or until the brie is soft but not splitting. Scoop the gorgeously runny cheese, now imbued with woody smoky flavor, onto crackers or grilled slices of baguette and enjoy, maybe with a drizzle of hot honey for one more flavor layer.

