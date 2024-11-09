The Absolute Best Way To Grill Brie Cheese For Rich, Smoky Flavors
Any recipe that involves the words grill and cheese is going to pique our interest, but add brie to the equation and things get really exciting. This technique involves grilling brie on a cedar plank, which imparts not only smoky flavors but also some gently spiced notes. Using wood is a popular way to cook salmon, but we think the results are even more impressive when done with brie, and add a gourmet touch to any barbecue.
This recipe can be made sweet or savory to equal success. Savory options might involve a simple sprinkling of garlic and rosemary, caramelized onions, or sundried tomatoes. However, we love a sweet, fruity take on grilled brie, which conjures up cheeseboard vibes, with the cedar plank acting as serving plate. For the topping simply mash together blueberries, blackberries, or strawberries with sugar and red wine or balsamic vinegar, which will create a sticky jam as it cooks. For a low fuss option, you can just top your cheese with whole berries, or use jam instead. Our rosemary and pear jam recipe would work very well. Chopped almonds and a sprig of thyme or rosemary add the finishing touches.
How to grill your brie on cedar
The key to this whole recipe is getting your hands on a piece of cedar, which is easier than you might think. Online may be your best bet; you can purchase Weber cedar planks in packs of two and Wildwood Grilling versions in packs of 12 that are guaranteed food safe, and sized to fit on a grill. Depending on how much char they incur, cedar planks are generally only good for one or two uses, so pick a plank that's an appropriate size for what you're grilling.
Just as you should always soak wooden skewers before grilling, your cedar plank needs to be soaked for a minimum of one hour, making sure it's fully submerged in water. This will prevent burning, but just as importantly, will help to release the cedar flavor as the plank heats. For maximum smoky flavor, you may also want to preheat your plank on the grill to start off the smoking process before adding the cheese.
Now that all the preparation is done, the rest of recipe comes together very quickly. Place your brie on the plank and top with your berry mixture and herbs or savory topping. If you're using nuts, you can add them to the plank around the cheese so that they toast nicely. Cook for just 10-12 minutes, or until the brie is soft but not splitting. Scoop the gorgeously runny cheese, now imbued with woody smoky flavor, onto crackers or grilled slices of baguette and enjoy, maybe with a drizzle of hot honey for one more flavor layer.