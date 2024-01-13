The Best Pairings To Try For Easy Brie Bites

Brie cheese is the perfect, creamy, umami element to add to any cheese board or snack tray. The soft cow's milk cheese from France is celebrated for its melty texture, and mild, buttery flavor. Depending on how long the cheese has been aged will impact how gooey it is in the middle. The outer rind of the brie is made of a mold called Penicillium candidum, but don't be alarmed by the fact that it's a mold; the rind is still perfectly safe to eat. Plus the rind brings an earthy, almost mushroom-like flavor to the cheese, making it a complex flavorful bite.

Because of this mild flavor and wonderful texture, there are a wide array of pairings that you can try with brie cheese. It goes well with both sweet and savory options, on crackers or even baked; there's no limit to the different ways you can construct a brie bite. This makes brie cheese an excellent centerpiece for a snack board to let everyone experiment and find their favorite matchups, but in the meantime, there are a few classic pairings you can use as a starting point.