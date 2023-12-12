Cranberry And Rosemary Baked Brie Board Recipe
If you are looking for a meal that is easy to assemble and is a feast for both the eyes and the stomach, consider this beautiful cranberry and rosemary baked Brie board from the kitchen of Tasting Table Recipe Developer Jennine Rye. Baked Camembert is a delicious cheesy option often found on restaurant menus, but have you ever enjoyed a baked Brie? Centering around the soft and mild French favorite, this dish maximizes the rich creamy flavor of Brie by baking it in the oven until it becomes a gooey, melted delight. The Brie is topped with a sweet, tart, and sticky sauce made from cranberries and rosemary, and finished off with a sprinkling of nutty almonds. To complete this wonderfully simple yet decadent dish, the Brie is served alongside an assortment of delightful nibbles: salty savory cured meats, crisp fresh grapes, sweet dried cranberries and apricots, and a variety of crackers to scoop up the gooey cheese.
A showstopper at any gathering, whether you're hosting a cozy get-together, enjoying a date night with your loved one, or feeding a crowd of guests at a celebration, this simple and elegant meal option will be sure to go down a treat. Read on to find out how simple it is to make this irresistible cranberry and rosemary baked Brie board recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this cranberry and rosemary baked Brie board
To begin this cranberry and rosemary baked Brie board recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. The star of the show is, of course, a Brie cheese round. To make the cranberry and rosemary sauce you will want pre-made cranberry sauce, fresh cranberries, fresh rosemary, and butter. You'll also need just a pinch of salt and pepper to season the sauce. For the Brie board you'll want a selection of crackers, grapes, dried meats, dried cranberries, dried apricots, walnuts and slivered almonds.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Start the sauce
In a small saucepan add the cranberries, cranberry sauce, finely chopped rosemary, butter, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
Step 3: Simmer the sauce
Cook the mixture over a medium heat, so that it is gently simmering, for 8 to 10 minutes, then set aside.
Step 4: Prepare the Brie
Remove the Brie from the packaging.
Step 5: Prepare the board
Before baking the brie, place it onto a serving board that you will use to create your spread and mark its place with parchment paper.
Step 6: Bake the cheese
Place the Brie into a baking tin and bake until gooey, about 15 minutes. When it's done baking, set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Arrange the board
Meanwhile, arrange the other elements of the board around the space where the Brie will sit. Start with larger ingredients like the crackers and the grapes.
Step 8: Arrange the meats, fruits, and nuts
Next, arrange the meats, dried cranberries, dried apricots, and walnuts around the crackers and grapes.
Step 9: Add the Brie and serve
Place the Brie into the reserved space on your board, spoon over the cranberry and rosemary mixture, and top with the slivered almonds. Serve and enjoy.
How can you customize this baked Brie board?
One of the many great thing about food boards is how easy they are to adapt. If there are any ingredients you don't really like, or you are unable to get hold of, you can simply leave them out or swap them out for something you prefer. The most obvious change that can be made to this recipe is to substitute the Brie for a different variety of cheese. A sensible swap would be Camembert as this is a classic option for baked cheese recipes, and with good reason. It has a more mature flavor than Brie, so could be a great option for those who love their cheese extra strong. It also has the advantage of being similarly delicious when paired with cranberry, rosemary, and almonds.
The cranberry sauce can easily be adapted by changing the herbs. Why not try swapping out the rosemary for thyme instead? Or, if you don't have any slivered almonds in the cupboard, you could consider adding a different type of nut; we recommend pecans or walnuts as great options. Or, for an extra sweet topping, why not make candied pecans? The rest of the board ingredients are easily interchangeable, and can provide a great way to use up leftover fruits and crackers you may have in your cupboards at home.
How should you serve this cranberry and rosemary baked Brie board?
This cranberry and rosemary baked Brie board recipe is a great option as a simple yet delicious throw together kind of dinner. Around the festive period, when there will be lots of cooking going on, there's bound to be an evening where you just don't fancy making another complicated meal with lots of different elements. This cheese board requires very little effort, making it ideal for days like that, when you want something rich and filling, yet quick and easy to assemble.
This baked Brie board would make an excellent meal option to be served for a date night; due to the intimate, hands-on nature of this meal, it's great for sharing with close loved ones. Or this meal could easily be adapted for a dinner party. If you're catering for more than two people, simply scale up the quantities of the ingredients according to the amount of diners attending.
As with all cheese dishes, you should pair it with a delicious wine when serving. A full bodied white like Sancerre would be a conventional pairing, but if you have a favorite feel free to go for that.
|Calories per Serving
|1,134
|Total Fat
|66.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|133.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|95.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.8 g
|Total Sugars
|59.1 g
|Sodium
|878.9 mg
|Protein
|48.7 g