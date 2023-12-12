Cranberry And Rosemary Baked Brie Board Recipe

One of the many great thing about food boards is how easy they are to adapt. If there are any ingredients you don't really like, or you are unable to get hold of, you can simply leave them out or swap them out for something you prefer. The most obvious change that can be made to this recipe is to substitute the Brie for a different variety of cheese. A sensible swap would be Camembert as this is a classic option for baked cheese recipes, and with good reason. It has a more mature flavor than Brie, so could be a great option for those who love their cheese extra strong. It also has the advantage of being similarly delicious when paired with cranberry, rosemary, and almonds.

The cranberry sauce can easily be adapted by changing the herbs. Why not try swapping out the rosemary for thyme instead? Or, if you don't have any slivered almonds in the cupboard, you could consider adding a different type of nut; we recommend pecans or walnuts as great options. Or, for an extra sweet topping, why not make candied pecans? The rest of the board ingredients are easily interchangeable, and can provide a great way to use up leftover fruits and crackers you may have in your cupboards at home.