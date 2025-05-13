10 Tillamook Cheeses, Ranked
If you're unfamiliar with the Tillamook brand, I'd be honored to give you a formal introduction. Tillamook, a farmer-owned co-op and B Corp dairy brand based out of Oregon, has national reach, and all of its products are well worth trying at least once. Having taken several trips out to Tillamook Creamery (and being a local Oregonian), I'm admittedly biased toward the brand, but I've also gotten the chance to become intimately familiar with it and its offerings. It's now my go-to brand for anything dairy, including butter, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream.
That said, I had yet to stray beyond my typical cheese of choice (medium cheddar) until recently, when I attended a tasting tour at the creamery. We tried four different aged cheeses at the end of the tour, each of which had remarkably distinct tasting notes. I was prompted to try each of the brand's cheeses to see how they compared not only to other brands on the market, but also to each other. Spoiler alert: I'd still buy any of these cheeses from Tillamook over rival brands, and my ranking is based not on quality (which is continuously stellar) but on the strength of each flavor as well as my personal tasting preferences.
10. Monterey Jack
If you ask me, Tillamook is among the best cheese brands on the market, and even the last spot contender on this list — its Monterey Jack cheese — is worth the buy. Again, there was nothing wrong with this cheese — it was quite good as far as Jack cheeses go, and you won't be disappointed by this block. Monterey Jack is known for being a relatively mild cheese, and that was certainly the case here. Its gentility of flavor made me unable to rank it higher on this list, but if you need a cheese to melt on an extra-flavorful burger, this would definitely be the way to go.
The Monterey Jack had a firm texture, and it would be a good addition to a charcuterie board loaded with other tasty ingredients. Overall, it had the most mild and neutral flavor of all the cheeses, but I still can't call it bland — instead, the cheese presented some fruitiness up front and boasted a savory appeal at the end. If you need a cheese that will be universally palatable, or if you simply don't know what cheese to pair with whatever else is on the menu, Monterey Jack is always a safe choice. As long as you don't expect to be floored by plentiful tasting notes, you'll probably be pleased.
9. Colby Jack
Tillamook's Colby Jack cheese, a blend of Colby and Monterey Jack, will give you exactly what you'd expect from a block of the popular cheese. It boasts a stunning visual marbling effect that makes it an aesthetically pleasing addition to whatever you might pair it with. Looks aside, I'd call this another easy, safe choice if you're getting cheese for a crowd. There's nothing polarizing about the flavors in this block, and, similar to my previous choice, it's mild enough to be enjoyed on a variety of palates.
This cheese was slightly more flavorful than the last, thanks to its utilization of Colby cheese, which lent a somewhat sweet flavor profile. The texture was also creamier than the Monterey Jack cheese — perhaps not enough to be noticeable when placed among a bunch of other ingredients, but there's a clear textural difference when you have each on its own. Again, this had some sweet, fruit-forward notes and was a very warm, comforting cheese. If you need to make grilled cheeses for a crowd, melt a mild cheese on some burgers, or make a DIY lunchable for your kids, this would make for a great addition.
8. Pepper Jack
At this point, you're probably wondering why all the "jack" cheeses are at the bottom of my list. None were bad, and the answer is simple: They just didn't have as much flavor as the higher-ranked cheeses. Each is mild enough to serve a variety of purposes, and of the three in this ranking, Tillamook's Pepper Jack boasted the most flavor. I'll admit to being biased here — I could have ranked this cheese much higher if I were a general fan of pepper jack, but unfortunately, I don't get along too well with peppers. If you can't relate, this block is worth a special trip to the store.
The types of pepper in pepper jack cheese can vary, and Tillamook's uses primarily jalapeños, which injects the cheese with flavor in addition to adding a hint of spice. The jalapeño flavor is very smooth and comes through equally throughout the cheese, and you'll get a particularly spicy kick when you come across a piece of pepper. The buttery, creamy cheese makes for a great canvas for the jalapeños, and I'd call this a very well-balanced cheese as far as pepper jacks go. Though it wasn't my personal favorite, I'm sure pepper jack fans would beg to differ.
7. Kosher Medium Cheddar
Now, I don't know how widely available Tillamook's Kosher Medium Cheddar is — I don't recall coming across it in the grocery store, but it was available on my trip to the creamery, so I grabbed a block. I almost passed it by, as I didn't expect much of a flavor difference between this and the brand's regular Medium Cheddar block, but I grabbed it at the last second just in case my assumptions were misguided. Spoiler alert: They were, and I was shocked by the stark flavor contrast between the two blocks.
I'll talk about the other block momentarily; for now, we'll focus on the kosher variety. This cheese has about as much mildness as you'd expect from a medium cheddar — it's flavorful without being the least bit overbearing, though not as neutral in flavor as any of the jack cheeses. The kosher block in particular was abundantly earthy. It had almost grassy notes to it and refrained from being at all sweet, but I couldn't call it sharp either. If you want a cheese that eschews sweet notes in favor of something more natural, this would be a good block to buy.
6. Whole Milk Mozzarella
Home pizza chefs, get ready to meet your new base cheese of choice: Tillamook's Whole Milk Mozzarella (a new release at the time of writing this piece). I was thoroughly pleased by this mozzarella, and I'm cheating a bit in giving it spot six on this list. Though the flavor is just as mild (if not more) as the jack cheeses, it's an exceptionally good mozzarella that's balanced in all respects.
This block of mozzarella is slightly sharper than the average, but I still can't see it turning off any consumer. Rather, I'd bet it would make your pizza, cheese dip, and homemade mozzarella sticks even more flavorful. It shreds easily and is clearly good for melting, with a superior texture — it's firm enough to hold its own without being squishy in the slightest, but it's still soft enough to lend itself to a variety of purposes. Don't sleep on this mozzarella, even if you already have a go-to brand.
5. Medium Cheddar
Medium cheddar cheeses have long been my safe choice. Their flavor is strong enough to be noticeable in any dish, but not too sharp to be overpowering, and Tillamook's Medium Cheddar is no exception. So, why did this only rank at number five in this lineup? Though its versatility is unparalleled, that also keeps it from being a particularly unique cheese, and I could only justify giving it a middling spot.
Remember how I said this block was quite different from its kosher counterpart? If you can find both at your local store, I'd encourage you to buy each and taste them side by side — I promise, you don't have to be a cheesemonger to notice the difference. Where the aforementioned block had a very earthy appeal, this one was brighter and boasted more of a salty-savory appeal. Its texture is smooth and creamy, and it has almost a honeyed sweetness that only enhances its savory qualities. Overall, I'd call this block very flavorful for a medium cheddar, and it serves as a good foil to the sharp cheddar.
4. Extra Sharp Cheddar
Now, onto the top four cheeses in this lineup, all of which are either sharp or extra sharp. It makes sense that these are in the top given my criteria — sharper cheeses, which are aged longer than their milder counterparts, generally have a more developed flavor. Tillamook's Extra Sharp Cheddar is no exception. These blocks get a hefty punch of flavor from being aged for 15 months, but there was a singular quality about the extra sharp cheddar that kept me from ranking it higher than the sharp block.
This is undoubtedly a good cheese, and I particularly loved its texture, which is excessively creamy and almost tricked me into thinking it could be spreadable. The one thing that detracted from it (ever so slightly, but still) was its noticeable bitterness. This had the most bitter end of all the cheeses I tasted, but I still can't say that's a bad thing — rather, it was just particularly potent. Still, there were mild sweet notes present in each bite, and I wouldn't call this cheese overwhelming in the slightest. It would make a good addition to any cheeseboard.
3. Sharp Cheddar
Breaking ranks slightly is Tillamook's Sharp Cheddar cheese, whose flavor profile was just different enough to give it the number three spot in this ranking. Had I not absolutely adored the following two cheeses, this would have easily gotten the top spot on this list — in fact, I could make a good case for it being the most singular choice of all I tried. I'd say this cheese took me on the longest tasting journey. It had very distinct notes from the beginning to the end of each bite, and I appreciated all the nuance it boasted.
At first bite, this will taste like your classic sharp cheddar, especially if you're pairing it with something before diving in. But take a bite and savor it, and you'll be met with a delightful experience. It hits up front with a fruity, almost juicy quality that's subtly sweet. As the bite goes on, it gives way to potent nutty and earthy notes at the end, making for a very well-rounded tasting experience. It's an easy cheddar to enjoy and holds a little more interest than the medium cheddar, and it tastes great both on its own and as part of a larger meal — I may or may not have just added some to the BLT I had for lunch.
2. Sharp White Cheddar
White cheddar fans, it's a shame if you have yet to stumble upon the Tillamook brand. If you want a cheese that has great depth of flavor and could be identified by taste alone, you'd be hard-pressed to find any better than Tillamook's aged white cheddar choices, and its Sharp White Cheddar block remains a singular offering among commercial brands on the market. I tend to find white cheddar cheeses to be too unpalatably bitter, but not so with this block.
This white cheddar was intensely flavorful and offered an intimate look at the potential of white cheddars in general. At the beginning of the bite, you'll get sharp nutty notes, which have enough of a savory, creamy quality to keep the overall cheese from tasting bitter. Moreover, the end of the bite will greet you with the slightest hint of fruity sweetness, and though the cheese is definitely sharp, it's not overwhelming. Its texture is firm without being dry or crumbly in the slightest. I'd call this a good introduction to the world of sharp white cheddars — it won't turn off someone new to the cheese, but can give newcomers a good idea of what to expect from white cheddars in general.
1. Extra Sharp White Cheddar
Last but not least, Tillamook's Extra Sharp White Cheddar was the indisputable top choice in this ranking. I wouldn't have guessed that white cheddar would take the top two spots on my list — not that I don't enjoy the cheese, but it just tends to be too potent for my liking. Perhaps I changed my tune because I was just tasting cheeses, without trying to pair them with anything. Regardless, I'd still call this block the superior cheese — it's a sophisticated choice for any use and sure to hold its own alongside whatever you may pair it with.
One major factor that set this cheese apart from the rest was its almost floral tasting notes. It was very aromatic and light, and almost juicy in the mouth. The one downside to this cheese was that it stuck in my teeth, but honestly, I hardly minded — that just meant I tasted it a bit longer, which was by no means a bad thing. It has a very creamy, rich mouthfeel that will trigger every taste bud and, similar to the extra sharp cheddar, it can almost fool the eater into thinking it's spreadable. It's an exceptionally good cheese that easily deserves a spot in your rotation.
Methodology
For this tasting, I bought one of each type of block cheese available at the Tillamook Creamery in Tillamook, Oregon. Because I purchased each onsite, I can't speak to how widespread their availability is across the country. However, I do know that both my local grocery store and my parents' on the East Coast generally have a wide selection of Tillamook cheeses.
Because each cheese is indisputably good, ranking them wasn't the easiest task I've ever undertaken. I chose to rank them on the intensity of tasting notes as well as personal preference. All of the jack cheeses were fairly mild, giving them a lower spot on this list. The biggest outlier in this ranking is the mozzarella cheese — though it also had an expected neutral flavor, it was a particularly good mozzarella, so I ranked it higher than I may have otherwise. Understandably, this also meant the sharper cheeses got higher spots on this list, though if you don't like potency in your cheeses, they may not be your favorites.