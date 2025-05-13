10 Tillamook Cheeses, Ranked

If you're unfamiliar with the Tillamook brand, I'd be honored to give you a formal introduction. Tillamook, a farmer-owned co-op and B Corp dairy brand based out of Oregon, has national reach, and all of its products are well worth trying at least once. Having taken several trips out to Tillamook Creamery (and being a local Oregonian), I'm admittedly biased toward the brand, but I've also gotten the chance to become intimately familiar with it and its offerings. It's now my go-to brand for anything dairy, including butter, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream.

That said, I had yet to stray beyond my typical cheese of choice (medium cheddar) until recently, when I attended a tasting tour at the creamery. We tried four different aged cheeses at the end of the tour, each of which had remarkably distinct tasting notes. I was prompted to try each of the brand's cheeses to see how they compared not only to other brands on the market, but also to each other. Spoiler alert: I'd still buy any of these cheeses from Tillamook over rival brands, and my ranking is based not on quality (which is continuously stellar) but on the strength of each flavor as well as my personal tasting preferences.