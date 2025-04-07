Which Pepper Is In Pepper Jack Cheese?

For anyone who has ever eaten pepper jack cheese, its peppery bite makes it a mainstay on charcuterie boards and cheese trays. Its distinct color is hard to miss, with flecks of green and red standing out against the white cheese like gems in a rock face. The spicy kick of pepper jack cheese is familiar but unique due to the peppers that are used, which include jalapeños, habaneros, and serranos.

For cheese enthusiasts, pepper jack is a perfect blend of creaminess and heat, and it starts with Monterey Jack cheese as a base. This soft, slightly sweet white cheese originated in Monterey, California, and was later marketed by the crooked landowner who gave the cheese its name, David Jack. The addition of locally grown spicy peppers, such as the aforementioned jalapeños, habaneros, and serranos, turned Monterey Jack into pepper jack over time.

Soon, cheesemakers in other regions of the country put their own spin on pepper jack cheese. Jalapeños and serranos give the cheese a spicy kick without being too overpowering, but some have also incorporated habaneros or ghost peppers for a more intense hit of spice. Because each batch of cheese can be different, some pepper jack cheeses are mild while others are noticeably spicy.