Which Pepper Is In Pepper Jack Cheese?
For anyone who has ever eaten pepper jack cheese, its peppery bite makes it a mainstay on charcuterie boards and cheese trays. Its distinct color is hard to miss, with flecks of green and red standing out against the white cheese like gems in a rock face. The spicy kick of pepper jack cheese is familiar but unique due to the peppers that are used, which include jalapeños, habaneros, and serranos.
For cheese enthusiasts, pepper jack is a perfect blend of creaminess and heat, and it starts with Monterey Jack cheese as a base. This soft, slightly sweet white cheese originated in Monterey, California, and was later marketed by the crooked landowner who gave the cheese its name, David Jack. The addition of locally grown spicy peppers, such as the aforementioned jalapeños, habaneros, and serranos, turned Monterey Jack into pepper jack over time.
Soon, cheesemakers in other regions of the country put their own spin on pepper jack cheese. Jalapeños and serranos give the cheese a spicy kick without being too overpowering, but some have also incorporated habaneros or ghost peppers for a more intense hit of spice. Because each batch of cheese can be different, some pepper jack cheeses are mild while others are noticeably spicy.
A spicy upgrade for numerous dishes
Beyond its varying degrees of heat, pepper jack cheese has numerous health benefits. As a cheese, it's high in calcium. More than that, it's also very high-protein cheese, with 25 grams of protein per 100-gram serving. From a flavor standpoint, pepper jack can also be an easy addition to so many dishes that need a little (or a lot) of spice.
Fans of pizza can make a simple swap of mozzarella for pepper jack on their next homemade pizza. The spicy cheese usually contains garlic or cayenne pepper in addition to the hot peppers, so plenty of flavor is injected into the pizza before other toppings are added. Pepper jack also has a high moisture content, meaning it melts evenly. With this swap, home pizza makers don't have to sacrifice meltiness and get at least a hint of heat in each bite.
Pepper jack is also the absolute best cheese to add to your tuna melt or a classic grilled cheese. Both sandwiches require a melty cheese at their core, and pepper jack adds flavorful notes to these already crispy, oozy sandwiches. For those who want a hint of spice without it overpowering a pizza or a sandwich, even half a slice (or a small sprinkle) of pepper jack can do the trick.