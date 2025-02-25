Give Homemade Pizza A Spicy Twist With One Simple Cheese Swap
Don't take this to heart, mozzarella. You're a ride-or-die pizza topper for a reason, mild, mellow, and creamy all over. But, today's homemade pizza upgrade is all about getting bolder flavor from your ooey-gooey cheese — textural creaminess that doesn't sacrifice flavor: Top your next homemade pizza with a few generous handfuls of shredded pepper jack cheese.
Pepper jack cheese is Monterey jack cheese packed with bits of mild to medium-heat peppers, typically jalapeno peppers, red and green bell peppers, serrano, or habanero peppers. Spices like cayenne pepper and garlic powder aren't uncommon, either. In addition to major flavor, pepper jack also boasts a high enough moisture content to ensure even, consistent melting. As a gooey pizza topping, it brings subtle heat to every bite, lingering residual creaminess and warmth.
That mellow cheese dotted with spicy pepper bits brings a distinctive flavor of green pepper, notes of smokiness, and a slight tanginess. Showcase this complex fromage atop a plush homemade pizza crust where it belongs — and no need to be shy with the other toppings. (Pro tip: Brush the unbaked dough with a layer of olive oil before loading it up.)You could build a nacho-inspired pizza with pepper jack, pickled jalapeno slices, steak nibs, canned (drained) fire roasted tomatoes, plus a dollop of guacamole or sour cream to serve. Or, whip up a reimagined breakfast pizza (the ideal hangover brunch) with pepper jack, salty prosciutto, chives, pickled red onion, and a few fried eggs on top.
Pepper jack pizza brings the subtle heat your pie needs
To lean into pepper jack's spicy-savory profile, try topping your pepper jack pie with grilled chicken, dried oregano, and a drizzle of hot honey. Or, you could use crispy bacon, chopped frozen spinach, and a finishing sprinkle of grated parmesan. For vegetarian foodies, go meatless with sauteed thin-sliced cremini mushrooms, white alfredo sauce, lots of garlic, crumbled plant-based sausage, and an all-over drizzle of savory, herbaceous pesto.
Pepper jack cheese would also level-up simpler go-to pies with a dimensional kick of heat. Use it on a classic pepperoni pizza (we recommend adding sliced banana peppers to this one for a pop of brightness) or a sweet Hawaiian pie with pineapple and ham.
Beer makes a scientifically-backed ideal pairing for pizza, and for a pepper jack creation, pilsner or pale ale makes the best complement. (IPAs make a less-ideal pairing for spicy foods, for the record.) If you can find it (lucky you), limited-regional release Carling Black Label from Molson Coors Canada is the ultimate beer pairing for a savory pepper jack pie. If Black Label is nowhere to be found, Hamm's is a solid second-best. But if wine is more your style, that bold pepper jack pizza would be well-complemented by a crisp, oaky chardonnay (holds up to the richness of the cheese), or opt for a sweet Riesling or Zinfandel to counterbalance the spiciness of the pepper jack.