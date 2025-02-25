Give Homemade Pizza A Spicy Twist With One Simple Cheese Swap

Don't take this to heart, mozzarella. You're a ride-or-die pizza topper for a reason, mild, mellow, and creamy all over. But, today's homemade pizza upgrade is all about getting bolder flavor from your ooey-gooey cheese — textural creaminess that doesn't sacrifice flavor: Top your next homemade pizza with a few generous handfuls of shredded pepper jack cheese.

Pepper jack cheese is Monterey jack cheese packed with bits of mild to medium-heat peppers, typically jalapeno peppers, red and green bell peppers, serrano, or habanero peppers. Spices like cayenne pepper and garlic powder aren't uncommon, either. In addition to major flavor, pepper jack also boasts a high enough moisture content to ensure even, consistent melting. As a gooey pizza topping, it brings subtle heat to every bite, lingering residual creaminess and warmth.

That mellow cheese dotted with spicy pepper bits brings a distinctive flavor of green pepper, notes of smokiness, and a slight tanginess. Showcase this complex fromage atop a plush homemade pizza crust where it belongs — and no need to be shy with the other toppings. (Pro tip: Brush the unbaked dough with a layer of olive oil before loading it up.)You could build a nacho-inspired pizza with pepper jack, pickled jalapeno slices, steak nibs, canned (drained) fire roasted tomatoes, plus a dollop of guacamole or sour cream to serve. Or, whip up a reimagined breakfast pizza (the ideal hangover brunch) with pepper jack, salty prosciutto, chives, pickled red onion, and a few fried eggs on top.