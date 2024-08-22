Why Spicy Food And Sweet White Wine Make A Perfect Pairing
When dining out or throwing a dinner party at home, it's good to be familiar with a few classic wine and food pairings to flex your culinary knowledge. To know if a certain wine pairs well with a dish, take a bite of the food followed by a sip of the wine to see if they complement each other. While this is a simple process, it's good to have a starting point and know which types of wine pair well with which types of cuisine. When it comes to spicy food, such as southern Asian or some Latin fare, white wine makes a perfect pair due to its colder temperature and more subdued flavors.
To be more precise when creating these pairings, it's important to know about the major types of white wine. Wines like moscato or riesling that are on the fruitier, sweeter side with lower alcohol content and lower levels of tannins partner well with foods with high spice levels; this is because they help moderate the heat and minimize the burning sensation in your mouth. White wines with higher acidity and notes of herbs, such as a sauvignon blanc, complement dishes with herbal spices like the green curries found in Indian cooking. Acidic, crisp wines, pinot grigio for example, help counterbalance spicy, creamy sauces such as a Cajun remoulade. Whatever you do, avoid a wine that has its own spiciness, as it will clash with the bold flavors from the food.
Specific white wine varieties to serve with spicy dishes
Now that you know the general rules for pairing spicy foods with white wines, let's get into some specifics. As mentioned, foods with high spice levels work well with fruitier, sweeter wines. The absolute best type of wine to pair with jalapeños is rosé, such as a Miraval from France, while moscato makes a great partner for spicy Asian stir-fry dishes. Off-dry wines, like gewürztraminers, would also pair well with a spicy pad Thai. Dry, high-acidity wines such as Albariño or cava work well with Cajun and Creole dishes, such as gumbo with andouille sausage.
Moscato d'Asti and Lambrusco are slightly bubbly wines that also help balance out the heat. Because the pain receptors that detect spice are the same ones that feel the effervescence of carbonation, the bubbles can help enhance the experience. Try these types of wine with dishes like Spanish chorizo or fried Asian foods with spicy sauces. If these wine pairings aren't enough to tone down the spice levels for your taste, you can always serve spicy dishes with starchy sides to temper some of the heat.