Why Spicy Food And Sweet White Wine Make A Perfect Pairing

When dining out or throwing a dinner party at home, it's good to be familiar with a few classic wine and food pairings to flex your culinary knowledge. To know if a certain wine pairs well with a dish, take a bite of the food followed by a sip of the wine to see if they complement each other. While this is a simple process, it's good to have a starting point and know which types of wine pair well with which types of cuisine. When it comes to spicy food, such as southern Asian or some Latin fare, white wine makes a perfect pair due to its colder temperature and more subdued flavors.

To be more precise when creating these pairings, it's important to know about the major types of white wine. Wines like moscato or riesling that are on the fruitier, sweeter side with lower alcohol content and lower levels of tannins partner well with foods with high spice levels; this is because they help moderate the heat and minimize the burning sensation in your mouth. White wines with higher acidity and notes of herbs, such as a sauvignon blanc, complement dishes with herbal spices like the green curries found in Indian cooking. Acidic, crisp wines, pinot grigio for example, help counterbalance spicy, creamy sauces such as a Cajun remoulade. Whatever you do, avoid a wine that has its own spiciness, as it will clash with the bold flavors from the food.