15 Absolute Best High-Protein Cheeses To Try Right Now
When you're in need of a protein-packed snack or meal addition, cheese is a fantastic option. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but cheese is also an excellent source of high-quality protein. Melt, crumble, slice, or grate it into your favorite dishes, and enjoy that creamy, satisfying taste, all whilst contributing to your daily protein goals. Whether you're fueling yourself after a workout or simply indulging in a satisfying treat, cheese is a delicious way to pack in extra nutrients.
But, not all cheeses are created equal when it comes to protein content. Some varieties boast more than 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, while others like cream cheese and ricotta contain less than half this amount. Knowing which types of cheese will offer you the most protein is key if you're aiming for a specific daily intake, and there are a surprisingly wide range of options to go for. These protein-rich cheeses range from sharp and salty, such as Parmesan and cheddar, to creamy and mellow, like Edam and mozzarella. So, let's explore 15 of the absolute best picks for your next protein-packed creation.
1. Romano cheese
Topping the list as the ultimate high-protein cheese is Romano, packing around 31 grams of protein per 100 grams. With its sharp, salty flavor and crumbly texture, Romano can deliver a bold taste to a range of savory dishes. This cheese comes in a few different forms, typically made with sheep's milk, cow's milk, or a mix of both. It's a favorite among cheese lovers, especially the version commonly used in Italian cuisine — Pecorino Romano.
Romano's intense saltiness makes it the perfect cheese to use sparingly. Even a small amount can enhance the taste of your dishes while delivering a solid protein boost. It's most commonly grated over pasta, risotto, or soups, but works just as well as a topping for roasted vegetables or a savory sprinkle in salad dressings. Romano is also an excellent cheese for people following a higher-protein, lower-carb diet, and makes a flavorful and filling addition to meal prep lunches and dinners. Try pairing Romano with honey or figs for a sweet and savory twist, or whip up a classic Italian cacio e pepe pasta with butter, black pepper, and plenty of finely grated Pecorino Romano.
2. Gruyère cheese
A nutty, slightly sweet cheese with smooth, creamy texture, Gruyère is not just a star of fondue, it's packed with protein, too. Offering nearly 30 grams of protein per 100 grams, this versatile Swiss cheese is a favorite for foodies and fitness enthusiasts alike. In fact, in 2022, Gruyère was crowned the world's best cheese by the Guild of Fine Food.
Gruyère is a hard cheese that melts beautifully, making it ideal for classic dishes like French onion soup, croque monsieur, or a creamy potatoes au gratin. This cheese can make a quiche extra creamy, add a sophisticated twist to sandwiches and burgers, and deserves a place on any charcuterie board. You could even enjoy a slice or two as a simple snack, either alone, with a spoonful of chutney, or perhaps with some crisp apple wedges and a handful of nuts.
And of course, Gruyère shines in a gooey, indulgent fondue due to its ultra-smooth and creamy texture, and rich yet not too overpowering taste. Due to its high water-to-oil ratio, this cheese melts beautifully, without separating and forming oily pools like other varieties.
3. Parmesan cheese
Parmesan, or Parmigiano-Reggiano, is a legend in the cheese world, with its origins dating back to the Middle Ages. With its nutty, salty taste and impressive protein content of around 30 grams per 100 grams, this hard Italian cheese is a great choice for adding some flavor and nutrition to your plate.
Typically aged for a minimum of 12 months, Parmesan has a signature crumbly texture and complex, umami-packed taste. It fits seamlessly into a whole host of dishes, from pastas and risottos, to roasted vegetables, soups and salads. You can even sprinkle it over a sheet pan chicken dinner for an instant flavor boost. Shaved Parmesan also works wonderfully in wraps or sandwiches, while larger chunks can elevate a charcuterie board, too.
To turn Parmesan into delicate crisps (that are perfect for snacking!), add small piles of grated cheese to a lined baking sheet, leaving an inch or so between them to allow for spreading. Then, bake for about five minutes before topping with seasonings of your choice whilst they're fresh out of the oven.
4. Swiss cheese
Another beloved variety, with an iconic holey appearance and mild savory flavor, is Swiss cheese. Coming in a number of specific sub-types, including Emmentaler, Jarlsburg, and Samsoe, a typical Swiss cheese contains a notable dose of protein at roughly 27 grams per 100 grams. This variety is also relatively low in sodium compared to many other cheeses, making it a better option for those watching their salt intake.
This semi-hard cheese is generally made from the milk of cow's raised on high-altitude alpine pastures, and it's prized for its smooth texture and subtly sweet taste. Swiss cheese's mildness makes it a brilliant choice for everything from sandwiches and burgers to omelets and wraps. When melted, it adds creaminess to dishes like the classic Reuben sandwich and Swiss chicken casserole, and works fantastically in sauces, where it creates a silky-smooth, indulgent texture. For a quick snack, try pairing slices of Swiss with whole-grain crackers and deli meats.
5. Provolone
A popular choice for a hearty sandwich, provolone cheese strikes the perfect balance between creamy and tangy. With approximately 26 grams of protein per 100 grams, it's another excellent choice for those looking to pack more protein into their diet. Originating from Southern Italy, provolone has a smooth texture and mild, buttery taste that can range from sweet to sharp, depending on how long it's aged.
Whether layered in a classic Italian sub, melted over chicken for a gooey topping, or grated on top of a lasagne, provolone delivers oodles of satisfying richness. Smoked varieties are also available, which work exceptionally well in a roast beef sandwich, as well as alongside cured meats like salami or prosciutto.
Provolone can even be used to give a homemade pizza sophisticated edge. Scatter it over your tomato-covered base, and it'll melt down into a glorious gooey layer, providing a slightly smokier, sharper taste than typical mozzarella. Pair it with your favorite toppings such as pepperoni, roasted peppers, or caramelized onion for the ultimate Italian feast.
6. Edam cheese
Originating from the Netherlands, mellow and creamy Edam contains a respectable dose of protein, at 25 grams per 100 grams. This cheese has a mild, slightly nutty flavor that becomes more pronounced as it ages. Its smooth yet sturdy texture makes it a brilliant addition to cheese boards, dinners, and snacks alike.
One of Edam's standout qualities is its lower fat content compared to many other cheeses, so it's a great choice if you're looking for a light yet flavorful option. In fact, this cheese even contains compounds that can help to lower blood pressure, as well as providing a good source of calcium and vitamin B12.
This cheese is ideal for slicing and enjoying on crackers, adding to sandwiches, or incorporating into salads. Or, whip up a traditional Dutch baby pancake, by combining grated Edam with eggs, milk, flour, salt, and pepper, before baking in a pre-heated skillet until puffed up and golden. Thanks to its superb melting properties, Edam is a great choice for baked dishes, too, such as soufflés and casseroles.
7. Gouda
Whilst it shares many similarities with Edam, Gouda tends to be richer in flavor and creamier in texture. Both cheeses originate from the Netherlands, and Gouda is pretty much on par with its Dutch cousin protein-wise, at about 25 grams per 100 grams. Plus, protein isn't all that Gouda has to offer. It's also a rich source of calcium and vitamin K2, which are essential for bone health.
The specific flavor profile of a Gouda will depend on how long it's been ripened for, with aged versions having a stronger, nuttier taste. Younger Gouda is soft and melts easily, making it a fantastic choice for a grilled cheese sandwich, as well as pasta dishes or cheeseburgers. Aged Gouda, on the other hand, is firmer, with a crumbly texture that makes it perfect for grating over dishes or serving with cured meats and fruit. This cheese's creaminess complements a range of drinks, too, from a crisp, dry white wine or spicy red, to a light beer.
8. Colby
Colby cheese is a true American classic. This semi-hard, vibrant orange cheese has a mild and creamy taste, and offers about 24 grams of protein per 100 grams. It shares many of cheddar's characteristics, though Colby is typically aged for a shorter period of time than cheddar, giving it a sweeter, more buttery taste. It's also not to be confused with Colby-Jack, which is actually a combination of Monterey Jack and Colby.
The creamy, melt-in-your-mouth quality of Colby makes it a go-to for incorporating into home-cooked comfort foods. It's perfect for melting over burgers, sprinkling on tacos, or stirring into mac and cheese. And, it works equally as well sliced and layered in sandwiches, or diced and tossed into a salad. To make a decadent Colby cheese dip, first combine butter and flour in a saucepan over medium-low heat to make a roux, then gradually whisk in milk, cream, and your favorite seasonings. Once thickened, stir in grated Colby, plus some cheddar for extra sharpness, and green chiles for a spicy kick. Stir until you have a thick, luxurious consistency, and serve with a selection of dippers such as tortilla chips and crudites.
9. Cotija
If you're a fan of Mexican-inspired recipes, you've likely come across the gloriously crumbly and salty Cotija cheese. A Latin American staple, Cotija adds plenty of punchy flavor to countless dishes, as well as a decent protein boost. 100 grams of this cheese will provide approximately 24 grams of protein.
Cotija is traditionally made from cow's milk and comes in two main varieties. Fresh Cotija is younger and softer, whilst the aged form is firmer and has a texture similar to Parmesan. Its salty, tangy flavor makes it the perfect finishing touch for tacos, elotes (Mexican street corn), enchiladas, and salads. Simply sprinkle it over your favorite dishes for an instant upgrade.
Because it doesn't melt like other cheeses, Cotija holds its shape when heated, making it ideal for topping hot dishes like soups or casseroles. Reaching for Cotija is also an excellent way to add protein to lighter meals, such as grilled vegetables or scrambled eggs.
10. Cheddar
A versatile household favorite and with about 23 grams of protein per 100 grams, cheddar is another delicious cheese variety that can help you meet your protein goals. Originally created in Somerset, England, this hard cheese has become a global classic, available in a variety of styles ranging from mild and creamy to sharp and crumbly, depending on how long it's been aged.
Fitting into just about any dish, cheddar melts with ease, making it a staple in cozy meals like mac and cheese, or a cheesy casserole. Shredded cheddar is a go-to topping for baked potatoes, tacos, and chili, while thick slices are amazing for burgers, sandwiches, or simply snacking. Mature cheddar has a sharper, nuttier flavor, and pairs wonderfully with fruits, nuts, and crackers for a sophisticated cheese board addition.
Browse the cheese section at the grocery store and you'll notice that the color of cheddar can vary tremendously. Naturally, this variety has a pale yellow hue. However, many cheesemakers dye their cheddar with a natural coloring agent called annatto, which results in a deeper orange shade.
11. Monterey Jack
Mild and meltable, Monterey Jack is a smooth and creamy cheese from California, that combines subtle flavor with an impressive 23 grams of protein per 100 grams. Taste and texture wise, it can be compared to Colby and cheddar, though Monterey Jack is somewhat milder and more buttery.
Monterey Jack is a brilliant choice for melting into dishes like quesadillas, queso dips, and pasta sauces. It's also a key ingredient in Tex-Mex cuisine, frequently shredded over nachos, tacos, or enchiladas. Pepper Jack, a spicier variation infused with herbs, jalapeños or other chile peppers, is the perfect option if you're looking to add some heat to a dish.
The traditional Mexican recipe, chile rellenos, also typically features Monterey Jack. To make this cheesy delight, first broil poblano peppers until nicely charred, before removing the skins and stuffing them with plenty of shredded cheese. Then, the peppers can be dipped into flour, followed by an egg-based batter, and fried in hot oil into golden and crisp. Serve the chile rellenos with a homemade salsa roja for a fresh and tangy contrast.
12. Mozzarella
This creamy, stretchy cheese is undeniably indulgent and much loved for its mild, milky flavor — it's mozzarella of course. Originally from Italy, mozzarella comes in multiple forms, with the two main categories being "fresh" and "low-moisture". And, it doesn't disappoint when it comes to protein content either, coming in at approximately 22 grams per 100 grams.
Fresh mozzarella, often sold in brine, is pleasingly soft and perfect for adding to caprese salad, where its creaminess pairs beautifully with ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, and a drizzle of olive oil. Fiore de latte is the most common variety found at grocery stores, with other forms like burrata and stracciatella also fitting into this category. Low-moisture mozzarella, on the other hand, is firmer and ideal for melting onto pizzas, baked pasta dishes, or cheesy garlic bread. This often comes pre-shredded for ease of use.
For drink pairings, mozzarella is best with light and refreshing flavors. Enjoy it alongside a crisp white wine like sauvignon blanc, a sparkling Prosecco, or perhaps a fizzy lemonade. Food-wise, fresh mozzarella also pairs wonderfully with balsamic glaze, pesto, or sweet fruit like pear or melon.
13. Halloumi
There's so much to love about halloumi. This delicious Cyprian cheese has a uniquely firm texture and mouth-wateringly salty taste, whilst providing plenty of protein, too (around 21 grams per 100 grams). A semi-hard cheese, halloumi is typically made from a mixture of goat's and sheep's milk, though cow's milk varieties are also available.
Halloumi is famous for its ability to hold its shape when cooked, and truly shines when grilled or pan-fried. Its high melting point allows it to develop a golden, crispy exterior while staying soft and chewy inside. You can even cook it in a waffle iron, which browns the cheese to perfection in a fraction of the usual time. Warm, slightly gooey halloumi is amazing tossed into salads, layered onto burgers, or served as a vegetarian-friendly protein source at barbecues.
For the ultimate, crunchy, savory side dish, try whipping up some halloumi fries. First, pat the cheese dry and cut it into strips. Then, dip it into seasoned flour, followed by beaten egg, with panko breadcrumbs being the final layer. Bake or deep fry until gloriously golden, and serve with your favorite dipping sauce (we love sweet chili!).
14. Blue cheese
Perhaps a bolder, tangier cheese is more your thing, in which case, blue cheese is the answer. Distinctly sharp, yet delightfully creamy, this variety provides an unexpectedly ample source of protein, too, at about 21 grams per 100 grams.
The characteristic veins in blue cheese are created by the introduction of Penicillium mold during the aging process. However, this form of mold is entirely safe for human consumption, and is also vital for creating the cheese's distinct flavor and texture. There's a wide variety of blue cheeses to explore, from mild and creamy Gorgonzola to robust and crumbly Roquefort. Blue cheese is a key component of many savory dishes, from fully-loaded burgers to tangy salad dressings. It makes a fitting accompaniment to sweet fruits, such as in this pear and gorgonzola ravioli recipe, and can also be crumbled over salads, mashed into potatoes, or blended it into steak sauce for a rich flavor boost. In fact, you only need two simple ingredients to transform your chosen blue cheese into a decadent sauce — cream and Worcestershire sauce!
15. Brie
Ultra creamy, soft, and luxurious, Brie is an iconic French cheese, hailed for its delicate flavor. Though this cheese has a lower protein content than others in our line up, it isn't to be sniffed at (no pun intended). Delivering roughly 21 grams of protein per 100 grams, Brie still contains more than double the amount of protein than many other varieties like cream cheese or ricotta.
There are so many creative ways to use this moreish mellow cheese. Brie's rich and creamy texture makes it perfect for spreading onto crackers or crusty bread. Its velvety white rind is entirely edible, too, offering a wonderful textural contrast to the creamy interior. Serve it at room temperature to enjoy its soft, almost molten consistency, or bake it for an even more indulgent treat. Topped with honey, nuts, or fruity chutneys, baked Brie can be a worthy centerpiece at any gathering. It's also a fantastic addition to toasted sandwiches, or even croissants, for the ultimate savory breakfast.