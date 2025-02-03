15 Absolute Best High-Protein Cheeses To Try Right Now

When you're in need of a protein-packed snack or meal addition, cheese is a fantastic option. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but cheese is also an excellent source of high-quality protein. Melt, crumble, slice, or grate it into your favorite dishes, and enjoy that creamy, satisfying taste, all whilst contributing to your daily protein goals. Whether you're fueling yourself after a workout or simply indulging in a satisfying treat, cheese is a delicious way to pack in extra nutrients.

But, not all cheeses are created equal when it comes to protein content. Some varieties boast more than 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, while others like cream cheese and ricotta contain less than half this amount. Knowing which types of cheese will offer you the most protein is key if you're aiming for a specific daily intake, and there are a surprisingly wide range of options to go for. These protein-rich cheeses range from sharp and salty, such as Parmesan and cheddar, to creamy and mellow, like Edam and mozzarella. So, let's explore 15 of the absolute best picks for your next protein-packed creation.