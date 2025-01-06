Cheese lovers know all too well the power of this miraculous, versatile ingredient. It's the foolproof addition you can always count on to complete the flavor profile, the final touch that turns any ordinary dish into the best version of itself. For many, parmesan and cotija are the two go-to choices whenever cheese is in the recipe. With so many similarities, they have long sparked the question: Are cotija cheese and parmesan interchangeable? The answer is a little more complicated than a simple yes or no, and it all boils down to whichever dish you're making.

Advertisement

For starters, let's talk about the similarities between these two cheese varieties. Cotija is often referred to as the "parmesan of Mexico", and it's not just because they're both made from cow milk. Much like parmesan, cotija is a hard cheese with a tangy, salty flavor that intensifies as it ages. You can easily find it scattered all over classic Mexican dishes like tacos, quesadillas, esquites (Mexican street corn salad), etc. However, this jack of all trades can be added to just about any dish and it will shine regardless. The same could also be said about parmesan. Grated, shredded, or sliced, there are a million ways you can use it to improve your favorite dishes.