Turn Halloumi Cheese Into A Rich, Crispy Snack With A Clever Kitchen Tool

Although the cheese itself contains plenty of fat, it's still a good idea to coat both sides of the waffle iron with a light spray of cooking oil or brush on a light coating of oil with a pastry brush. Do this after preheating the waffle iron but before placing the halloumi down so you can ensure it doesn't stick to the hot grill. Apply gentle pressure to close the iron, but don't press down too hard, as the cheese is much thicker than typical waffle batter.

After the halloumi is golden brown and crisped to your liking, gently remove it from the waffle iron using tongs or a small spatula and set it on a paper towel or a cooling rack so that it doesn't get soggy and lose that amazing crunch. From there, you can eat it on it's own for a decadent snack or use it any place you'd normally eat halloumi. Since seared halloumi lends a salty richness to winter salads, the amazing texture from being grilled in the waffle iron makes it an even more perfect addition.

For a spicier twist, serve halloumi with hot honey for a party-pleasing appetizer. The pockets created by the waffle iron will capture the drizzle of hot honey perfectly, similar to how waffles hold maple syrup. After the waffle iron has cooled off, be sure to clean it thoroughly so that you don't get any surprise bits of burnt cheese in your next plate of breakfast waffles.

