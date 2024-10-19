Break Out Your Waffle Iron For Extra Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

When we think of ways to customize a grilled cheese, we often think of ingredient switch-ups. And while it's true that Nutella belongs on one type of grilled cheese and a sweet bread swap can give your 'wich a gourmet touch, these aren't the only ways you can elevate your lunch. If you want to stick to all of the classic ingredients in a grilled cheese while giving it an upgrade, whip out your waffle iron.

Waffle irons are known for making breakfast treats that are full of crispy edges, as well as soft, fluffy insides. When you cook your grilled cheese in this appliance, it can accomplish these same goals. Instead of ending up with a sandwich with flat outer layers, you'll get tons of crispy bread pockets in addition to crunchy edges. And unlike with a panini press, which simply creates a smushed surface, you'll see a nice balance between all that crispiness and the fluffier parts of bread in between. Plus, although the waffle iron is a fairly hands-off device, it'll still be able to melt your cheese perfectly.