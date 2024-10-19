Break Out Your Waffle Iron For Extra Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
When we think of ways to customize a grilled cheese, we often think of ingredient switch-ups. And while it's true that Nutella belongs on one type of grilled cheese and a sweet bread swap can give your 'wich a gourmet touch, these aren't the only ways you can elevate your lunch. If you want to stick to all of the classic ingredients in a grilled cheese while giving it an upgrade, whip out your waffle iron.
Waffle irons are known for making breakfast treats that are full of crispy edges, as well as soft, fluffy insides. When you cook your grilled cheese in this appliance, it can accomplish these same goals. Instead of ending up with a sandwich with flat outer layers, you'll get tons of crispy bread pockets in addition to crunchy edges. And unlike with a panini press, which simply creates a smushed surface, you'll see a nice balance between all that crispiness and the fluffier parts of bread in between. Plus, although the waffle iron is a fairly hands-off device, it'll still be able to melt your cheese perfectly.
How to whip up a grilled cheese using your waffle iron
When making a grilled cheese in your waffle iron, you'll want to start out with nice, thick bread. Stay away from white bread and go for options like sourdough or French bread instead, as they'll hold up better under the weight of your device. Like we mentioned, you can stick to a basic grilled cheese recipe here, but you can also stuff yours with fancier ingredients if you wish. Go for a ham and cheese waffle sandwich, incorporate a mushroom filling, or add blackberries, sage, and prosciutto for a truly rich experience. But either way, keep your fromage slices to one-quarter inch thick or less.
Make sure your waffle iron is preheated, and for extra protection, feel free to coat both sides with cooking spray. Then slather one side of your bread slices with butter (or mayo), and place one on the iron butter side down. Arrange your cheese and any other ingredients on top, then add your second bread slice butter side up. Close your iron gently (no smashing needed here), although you can also wait until your sandwich has started to warm up, then lightly lower the top plate. Either way, let your grilled cheese cook for anywhere from two to five minutes until the fromage melts and is as crispy as you like.