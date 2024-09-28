The Sweet Bread Swap For Grilled Cheese With A Gourmet Touch

When you think of the different breads that you can use for your grilled cheese sandwich, there are likely some obvious ones that come to mind. You've got your cheap white sandwich bread, a soft and eggy brioche, and maybe even an English muffin (if you can't decide between breakfast and lunch). Although these breads serve their functional purpose in supporting the layers of gooey cheese sandwiched between them, we can't help but note that they're not doing anything on the flavor front.

Realistically, the best bread for grilled cheese is brimming with flavor and sets itself apart — and it has earned itself quite the controversy among sandwich bread lovers. While some people discount the rubbery texture of the raisins in each slice, raisin bread has proved time and time again to be one of the best options. Not only does it blur the line between sweet and savory, but it also offers a unique texture that fruit lovers can really sink their teeth into — both literally and figuratively.