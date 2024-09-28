The Sweet Bread Swap For Grilled Cheese With A Gourmet Touch
When you think of the different breads that you can use for your grilled cheese sandwich, there are likely some obvious ones that come to mind. You've got your cheap white sandwich bread, a soft and eggy brioche, and maybe even an English muffin (if you can't decide between breakfast and lunch). Although these breads serve their functional purpose in supporting the layers of gooey cheese sandwiched between them, we can't help but note that they're not doing anything on the flavor front.
Realistically, the best bread for grilled cheese is brimming with flavor and sets itself apart — and it has earned itself quite the controversy among sandwich bread lovers. While some people discount the rubbery texture of the raisins in each slice, raisin bread has proved time and time again to be one of the best options. Not only does it blur the line between sweet and savory, but it also offers a unique texture that fruit lovers can really sink their teeth into — both literally and figuratively.
Raisin' the bar on this classic sandwich
The key to working with raisin bread in a grilled cheese recipe is to work with it, rather than against it. Kick your super savory and strongly-flavored fillings, like slices of deli ham, mustard, and tomato, to the curb and try to find complementary flavors that mesh well with the bread. For one, you may want to experiment with a different type of cheese for your sandwich that's not the standard status quo of American or cheddar. Try a soft cheese with a buttery mouthfeel, like fontina, Gruyère, or Havarti. These cheeses tend to have neutral flavor notes and may lean slightly nutty, which will mesh with the soft, sweet flavor of the dried fruit
We'd also recommend adding some unique ingredient additions to make this a whole and complete bite. For one, you can try a sweet addition like fruit preserves on your grilled cheese. While some people may immediately think grape jelly, you could also add a schmear of sweet blackberry jam to highlight the sweet flavor of the bread. Or, thinly slice sour Granny Smith apples and layer them in your sandwich. Not only is this an excellent pairing in terms of flavor, but the crispy sliced apples will also offer some contrast against the soft raisins.