The Unexpected Sweet Addition For An Elevated Grilled Cheese

There's no denying the nostalgia factor and sublime texture and flavor of a grilled cheese. While there are tons of ways to elevate this sandwich, one of the easiest may be lurking in your pantry, waiting for its moment in the spotlight. It's about time that fruit preserves made their way into the modern grilled cheese lexicon. Fruit preserves will not only add a unique sweetness to this savory sandwich, but they will also complement the different types of cheeses you use for your grilled cheese. The key factor that sets this condiment apart from other types of spreads, like jams and jellies, is that the fruit is much larger in size. So, you'll get large hunks interspersed within a sugary syrup. That way, every bite into your sandwich is unique.

Adding the preserves is simple. Just add a schmear on your slice of bread before layering in your cheese and closing the slices together. Though, if you're worried about the preserves leaking out of your sandwich and burning on the pan, you may consider serving them up as a dip. However, you can't just match the cheese and the fruity filling willy-nilly. You have to find ways to perfectly match the flavor of the fruit with the tasting notes of the cheese.