Serve Halloumi With Hot Honey For A Party-Pleasing Appetizer
Grilling a block of halloumi and drizzling homemade hot honey over warm, gooey cheese may not be your first instinct when it comes to creating dinner party menus, but it should be. We're here to encourage you to consider putting this recipe into rotation for your next hosting duties, as the combination of sweet heat and a perfectly fired piece of cheese will have your guests asking for second servings.
Whether you offer this mouth-watering appetizer with rosemary crackers, garlic crostinis, naan with nigella seeds, or toasted slices of sourdough bread, this is a dish that requires little in the way of culinary expertise. Halloumi is the perfect salty canvas that can balance out hot honey's spicy sweetness. Plus, with several options when it comes to preparing the dish, you can decide what works for your event planning: Grilling halloumi during a summer backyard barbecue, pan frying the cheese as guests mingle around scattered drink stations, or baking dishes of halloumi before the first attendee knocks on your door.
One appetizer with many serving options
Because halloumi is a semi-firm cheese and can handle breading, you can get creative with your recipes by coating halloumi in panko or breadcrumbs or choosing to simply grill the bare cheese to golden perfection. Bites of fried halloumi can be sliced into cubes and served on a tray alongside dipping sauce made of red pepper chili flakes, honey, and sesame oil, or you can cut breaded cheese into longer strips to resemble fries that can be dunked into hot honey sauce.
Consider setting out grilled halloumi for guests to dress as they wish, leaving dishes of chili oil, honey, and salt and pepper to the side. Fresh herbs can be sprinkled on top of hot-honey-enhanced cheese, and pomegranate seeds can add a touch of crunchy sweetness to the spread. For added textural contrast, pieces of walnuts build even more flavorful layers in this decadent recipe, and a smoky cranberry sauce can bring depth to this deliciously dependable appetizer.