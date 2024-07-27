Serve Halloumi With Hot Honey For A Party-Pleasing Appetizer

Grilling a block of halloumi and drizzling homemade hot honey over warm, gooey cheese may not be your first instinct when it comes to creating dinner party menus, but it should be. We're here to encourage you to consider putting this recipe into rotation for your next hosting duties, as the combination of sweet heat and a perfectly fired piece of cheese will have your guests asking for second servings.

Whether you offer this mouth-watering appetizer with rosemary crackers, garlic crostinis, naan with nigella seeds, or toasted slices of sourdough bread, this is a dish that requires little in the way of culinary expertise. Halloumi is the perfect salty canvas that can balance out hot honey's spicy sweetness. Plus, with several options when it comes to preparing the dish, you can decide what works for your event planning: Grilling halloumi during a summer backyard barbecue, pan frying the cheese as guests mingle around scattered drink stations, or baking dishes of halloumi before the first attendee knocks on your door.