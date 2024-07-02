The Common Type Of Cheese You May Be Overlooking For A Smokier Pizza

While mozzarella takes most of the glory in the world of pizza, there is another cheese that often goes under appreciated but can greatly enhance your pizza game: provolone. Provolone stands out from mozzarella both in terms of texture and flavor. While both cheeses are Italian in origin, provolone is a semi-hard cheese that undergoes an aging process, leading to a smokier and sharper flavor that adds a richer flavor profile to your favorite pie.

The key to achieving that smoky taste is provolone piccante, which is aged longer than its milder counterpart, provolone dolce. This extended aging process not only deepens its sharpness but also imbues it with a distinct smoky aroma. Like mozzarella, provolone melts quite well, another reason it makes a great cheese for pizza. Adding provolone to your pizza not only enhances the flavor but also introduces a new level of smoky sophistication to your homemade pie. Its unique taste and excellent melting properties make it a versatile addition that pairs well with a variety of toppings.