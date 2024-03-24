Brine-Cured Vs Dry-Cured Olives: What's The Difference?

If you've ever seen an olive tree, you likely noticed that the fruit is not exactly the same as what you buy in a jar from the grocery store. Not only have fresh olives not been pitted and processed for convenience, but they are far from the flavor or texture you might want in a martini or on a pizza. Fresh olives are very firm and have an intensely bitter flavor that is not palatable. That's why olives must be cured before they can be enjoyed.

Curing olives is an ancient tradition that dates to 4600 B.C. in the Mediterranean region. While there are hundreds of varieties of olives, there are only a few methods of curing. The two most prolific and popular methods are brine-curing and dry-curing. Though both of these techniques produce olives that are soft and delicious to eat, they do not use all of the same ingredients. Let's explore the world of olive curing and learn how these two processes are similar yet different enough to yield distinctive results.