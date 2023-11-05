You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Transform Blue Cheese Into A Savory Sauce

Blue cheese is a crumbly, funky, and sophisticated ingredient that elevates everything from salads to filet mignons. Since it's a soft and creamy cheese, it doesn't take much to turn it into a rich and velvety sauce. Cream and Worcestershire sauce are the only two ingredients you need.

Cream will temper blue cheese's strength with a rich dairy flavor while providing a thicker liquid to create the perfect consistency. Worcestershire sauce is a highly complex flavoring agent that imparts a concentration of multiple ingredients in every drop. For example, you'll get a fishy and funky umami flavor, followed by rich molasses, and finished with a tangy spice from the tamarind, aromatics, and spices. Worcestershire sauce thus provides parallel and complementary flavors to enhance and complement blue cheese in a rich sauce.

It only takes minutes to combine blue cheese, cream, and Worcestershire sauce into a flavorful blue cheese sauce. Tasting Table recipe creator Leah Maroney uses butter and garlic as an aromatic foundation to start a blue cheese sauce. After heating a pan and frying the garlic, add cream and sprinkle in chunks of blue cheese. After the blue cheese breaks down, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce and bring the mixture to a low boil for three minutes to integrate the flavors and thicken.