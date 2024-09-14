The Absolute Best Cheese To Add To Your Tuna Melt

A delicious homemade tuna melt requires a quality base, like our crunchy green goddess tuna salad recipe, but it's certainly not ready to eat until it's finished with cheese. A classic rendition of the sandwich often uses a slice of cheddar cheese, but you already know that's not the only option. There are many types of cheese that you can use instead of cheddar. However, there are some considerations before you get too experimental in the kitchen.

The key to picking the right type of cheese is to select one that melts well. It is called a tuna melt, after all. A gooey, warm cheese pull contrasts deliciously with the cold and creamy tuna salad — so don't get it wrong. The reason why some cheeses melt better than others has to do with softness, fat, and water content so go for an option that fits that bill. Some options that work are American for a classic take, mozzarella, Gruyère for salty and nutty flavors, or provolone if you prefer a sharp cheese. For a more unique take, consider pepper Jack for heat or brie for richness (just don't forget to remove the rind).