The Absolute Best Cheese To Add To Your Tuna Melt
A delicious homemade tuna melt requires a quality base, like our crunchy green goddess tuna salad recipe, but it's certainly not ready to eat until it's finished with cheese. A classic rendition of the sandwich often uses a slice of cheddar cheese, but you already know that's not the only option. There are many types of cheese that you can use instead of cheddar. However, there are some considerations before you get too experimental in the kitchen.
The key to picking the right type of cheese is to select one that melts well. It is called a tuna melt, after all. A gooey, warm cheese pull contrasts deliciously with the cold and creamy tuna salad — so don't get it wrong. The reason why some cheeses melt better than others has to do with softness, fat, and water content so go for an option that fits that bill. Some options that work are American for a classic take, mozzarella, Gruyère for salty and nutty flavors, or provolone if you prefer a sharp cheese. For a more unique take, consider pepper Jack for heat or brie for richness (just don't forget to remove the rind).
Sliced or shredded cheese will work in a tuna melt
A tuna melt is a sandwich so sliced cheese is typically the go-to option. However, there's a case for using shredded cheese because it might melt faster. Just make sure you freshly grate your cheese and don't use pre-shredded cheese because it has preservatives that prevent it from melting quickly. For sliced cheese, one piece per sandwich is usually enough for the ideal cheese-to-tuna salad ratio, so it melts efficiently. And if shredded cheese is your choice, use about ¼ cup per sandwich. With either option, the best way to melt the cheese is to assemble the sandwich and toast it in a pan over medium-low heat until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted, or in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to eight minutes.
There's a good chance that you're craving a tuna melt after reading this, so here are some recipe suggestions if you need inspiration. Start with our simple yet refined tuna sandwich recipe that doesn't include cheese so it's easy to customize with your pick. Or for a slightly different take, make this tuna melt panini recipe and swap the cheddar with one of the other best cheeses to use on a tuna melt.