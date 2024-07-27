Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad Recipe
Canned tuna is an ultimate pantry staple due to the sheer number of ways that it can be transformed into delicious meals. Not only that, but canned tuna is also a cost-efficient way to add protein and other important nutrients to your diet. If you are looking for a quick and super-healthy lunch option that makes the most of canned tuna, why not try out this crunchy green goddess tuna salad recipe?
Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this simple and hearty tuna salad is ready to be served in only 10 minutes, making it a great option to keep you well fueled through the busy week days. You'll whip up a super-creamy and herby green goddess dressing in a food processor before mixing it with canned tuna, chopped celery, and green bell pepper, which add a delicious and refreshing crunch. This green goddess tuna salad.
Gather the ingredients for this crunchy green goddess tuna salad recipe
To begin this crunchy green goddess tuna salad recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. For the green goddess dressing, you will want sour cream, mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, parsley leaves, basil leaves, tarragon leaves, chives, sea salt, and black pepper. To complete the tuna salad, you will also need half of a green bell pepper, celery, scallions, and canned tuna.
Step 1: Dice the vegetables
Finely dice the green pepper, celery, and scallions. Set to one side.
Step 2: Begin the green goddess dressing
Add the sour cream, mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, parsley, basil, tarragon, chives, sea salt, and black pepper to a food processor.
Step 3: Blend the dressing
Blend the mixture for 20 to 30 seconds. Set the green goddess dressing to one side.
Step 4: Drain the tuna
Drain the tuna and add it to a large bowl.
Step 5: Add the veggies and dressing
Add the diced green pepper, celery, scallions, and green goddess dressing to the bowl.
Step 6: Mix well
Mix everything well.
Step 7: Serve
Serve.
How can you serve this green goddess tuna salad?
Once you have mixed up this simple and flavorful green goddess tuna salad, there are a wide variety of ways you can serve it up and enjoy it. The most obvious option is to serve it up in a sandwich, though your choice of bread will greatly impact the result. Whether you choose soft and fluffy white bread or a dense option like rye bread, you'll end up with a delicious and filling meal. Another option would be to serve this tuna salad in pita bread or in wraps. You can add to the sandwich or wrap by including other veggies, such as creamy avocado, crisp lettuce leaves, or crunchy and refreshing cucumber. If you don't want to overload on carbs, lettuce wraps offer an alternative way to serve the green goddess tuna salad.
This tuna salad recipe also makes great filling for a baked potato, giving a distinct, crunchy, and herby finish. It can also be served by the spoonful on individual crackers and topped with a scoop of sour cream and some herbs, making it an ideal finger food party option. Or, for a more relaxed gathering, such as a barbecue or a pot luck dinner, it can be enjoyed alongside lots of other salad dishes. And, if you are a real fan of salads, this green goddess tuna salad dish is delicious when added to a salad bowl for a nutritious and tasty lunch.
What is green goddess dressing?
It seems as though the U.S. is a nation with strong views on salad dressing. According to our recent salad dressing survey, the top salad dressing in the country is ranch dressing, which unsurprisingly won in a landslide. Vinaigrettes came in a distant second, and thousand island dressing lagged behind in third place. Green goddess dressing didn't make the cut, and perhaps that is due to it having fallen out of style a little bit. However, green goddess dressing, like many other retro recipes, is making a well-deserved comeback.
If you come from the U.S., you've probably heard of green goddess dressing before. It will likely conjure up images of a beautifully green-hued, creamy salad dressing that is packed full of fresh herbs and zesty flavors. Created in San Francisco in the 1920s, this vibrant dressing was apparently not named due to its green coloring and instead was named after a play, "The Green Goddess," in honor of the actor George Arliss. Popular during the 1970s, this salad dressing has a lot going for it. It is creamy and tangy, with zesty lemon and heaps of bright herby flavoring, making it a delicious dressing for salads. It also works as a dipping sauce for a wide variety of dishes that range from chicken wings to carrot sticks.