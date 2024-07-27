Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad Recipe

Once you have mixed up this simple and flavorful green goddess tuna salad, there are a wide variety of ways you can serve it up and enjoy it. The most obvious option is to serve it up in a sandwich, though your choice of bread will greatly impact the result. Whether you choose soft and fluffy white bread or a dense option like rye bread, you'll end up with a delicious and filling meal. Another option would be to serve this tuna salad in pita bread or in wraps. You can add to the sandwich or wrap by including other veggies, such as creamy avocado, crisp lettuce leaves, or crunchy and refreshing cucumber. If you don't want to overload on carbs, lettuce wraps offer an alternative way to serve the green goddess tuna salad.

This tuna salad recipe also makes great filling for a baked potato, giving a distinct, crunchy, and herby finish. It can also be served by the spoonful on individual crackers and topped with a scoop of sour cream and some herbs, making it an ideal finger food party option. Or, for a more relaxed gathering, such as a barbecue or a pot luck dinner, it can be enjoyed alongside lots of other salad dishes. And, if you are a real fan of salads, this green goddess tuna salad dish is delicious when added to a salad bowl for a nutritious and tasty lunch.