Why Monterey Jack Is The Ideal Cheese To Pair With Extra-Flavorful Burgers

As any burger aficionado knows, this staple dish can come in many shapes and forms. Beyond your typical ground beef patties, for example, you can load 'em with a range of delicious mix-ins, from bits of sausage and chorizo to herbs and spices. And, when it comes to toppings, there's really no limit to how creative you can get. You can stack a burger high with spicy jalapeños, sweet pickles, zesty sauces, or all of the above.

But, if you're in the midst of building an extra-flavorful burger, the one thing you may want to consider tempering is the cheese. If you're going with either a boldly flavored patty, a tall stack of toppings, or saucy condiments, it would be a good idea to opt for a more mild cheese option for the sake of harmony. Among the numerous varieties of cheese you can choose for your burger, Monterey Jack is an ideal choice to pair with particularly amped-up flavors. This white, semi-hard cheese hailing from California is made with cow's milk and has a mild taste that can take a backseat to bolder ingredients, all while providing that melty, gooey goodness you crave on a burger.