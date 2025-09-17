30 Chicken Sandwich Recipes That Are Better Than Fast Food
Chicken sandwiches are among the most versatile foods in the world. Whether you prefer a crispy fried chicken sandwich on a buttered bun or a chicken salad sandwich on perfectly toasted toast, some sort of chicken sandwich will almost always hit the spot. But you don't have to make your way to a drive-thru (or any other kind of eatery) to enjoy the chicken sandwich of your dreams. By following these recipes, you can make a downright delicious chicken sandwich in your own kitchen.
Don't worry — you don't have to have high-level chef skills to master these recipes. As long as you can construct a sandwich, you'll be able to craft most of the recipes on this list. Not only will they satisfy your chicken sandwich cravings, but they may even save you some money you would have otherwise spent eating out in the process. Once you try these simple recipes, you'll wonder why you ever settled for a fast food chicken sandwich in the first place.
Hoagie-Style Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken parmesan is one of our all-time favorite dishes, and with this recipe, you can harness those fantastic flavors in sandwich form. We like using a hoagie since it can stand up to the weight and heft of a chicken breast, without getting soggy from the tomato sauce. And even though you'll be cooking the chicken from scratch, this recipe comes together in just 30 minutes for a quick and easy dinner.
Copycat Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich
Dave's Hot Chicken is famed for its spicy, super crispy sandwiches that almost always hit the spot for those who like some heat. But did you know that you can easily make a copycat version of the sandwich at home? This recipe may seem complicated at first glance, but it's surprisingly easy. We think it tastes like the real thing (or maybe even better), and it'll cost less than visiting the actual restaurant, too. What's not to love about that?
Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich
We love a fried crispy chicken sandwich, but that doesn't mean we don't like something lighter and fresher from time to time. Enter this recipe for a super herby chicken salad sandwich. It still packs all the satisfaction of a hearty chicken sandwich, but the presence of piles of herbs makes for an especially light, fresh bite. Once you add in the pickled red onions, which provide a burst of sharpness and tang, it's clear why this is one of our go-to recipes, particularly for the summer months.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich with Asian-Inspired Slaw
Don't settle for a boring chicken sandwich ever again. If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade an otherwise dull sandwich, you can't go wrong with this recipe. The chicken itself walks the perfect line between savory and sweet, with a sticky texture that makes for a super satisfying bite. But the Asian-inspired slaw is what makes this sandwich shine, with a fresh crunch that makes you want to go back in for another bite.
Shawarma-Spiced Grilled Chicken Sandwich
You might be used to eating shawarma in a pita, but it's possible to harness those same flavors in sandwich form with this grilled chicken sandwich. Cumin, coriander, paprika, and a slew of other seasonings ensure that the chicken in this sandwich is anything but bland, while fresh veggies make for a refreshing topping. Don't forget the avocado-yogurt spread, which takes this sandwich to a whole new level of flavor you have to try.
Copycat Nando's Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich
Nando's, arguably South Africa's most beloved chicken chain, isn't available everywhere in the U.S., so if you want to get a taste of the chain's chicken at home, you'll have to make it yourself. Luckily, it's easier than it sounds, especially when you follow this recipe for a copycat Nando's chicken sandwich. It features the right amount of spice to keep the sandwich interesting, and once you learn how to make that signature peri peri sauce, you'll want to use it for everything.
Crispy Peach Chicken Sandwich
Who could have guessed that peaches and chicken could pair so beautifully? It might sound unconventional, but that's what this crispy chicken sandwich has to offer. Frying the chicken is the most important step here, as it's what achieves that ultra-crispy coating that gives the chicken its phenomenal texture. Peach slices add an element of both sweetness and acidity, which plays especially well with the crispy juiciness of the chicken. You may never look at peaches — or chicken — the same way again.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Fried chicken sandwiches may get all the hype, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the simplicity of a good grilled chicken sandwich. Sure, it may not have the same degree of crispness as its fried cousins, but you can achieve the same intensity of flavor with an especially good marinade. That's what you'll be working with when you make this easy, flavorful recipe that should be on your weekly rotation.
Satay-Inspired Peanut-Crusted Chicken Sandwich
You've probably had plenty of crispy chicken in your life, but that crispness is often achieved by a flour-based breading. Incorporate an extra layer of crunch with this delicious chicken sandwich recipe. Not only do those tiny peanut pieces make for a sensational crunch, but they also lend the chicken a distinct nuttiness you won't find in many other chicken sandwich recipes.
Copycat KFC Chicken Sandwich
KFC has one of the fast food world's most beloved chicken sandwiches, but if you're like us, you don't want to spend money at a fast food restaurant every time you get a craving for one. That's why learning to make something similar at home is such a good idea. This copycat KFC sandwich recipe comes together in under 30 minutes with surprisingly little effort on your part. In fact, you might find that it actually tastes better than the KFC version of the dish.
Chicken and Pear Panini
Sometimes, chicken and fruit can be the perfect pairing. That's certainly the case when it comes to our recipe for this jaw-dropping panini. It may sound like a strange combo, but believe us when we say that it works. Then, once you spread the fig jam for another layer of sweetness, the sandwich gains another level of sophistication. If you don't have any pears on hand, you can use apples instead for a twist on the original recipe.
Saucy Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Korean fried chicken is amazing on its own, but when you put it on a sandwich? It's transcendent. But you don't have to go to your favorite Korean restaurant to get a taste of this kind of sandwich when you can easily make it at home. This recipe for a saucy Korean-style chicken sandwich has a lovely spicy sweetness to it, thanks to the inclusion of gochujang in the sauce. Perhaps the most exciting part, though, is the kimchi slaw, which adds a pop of brightness to the dish.
Chicken, Brie, and Peach Panini
All chicken sandwiches are elite in our eyes, but there's something out of a panini — hot, pressed, and oozing with cheese — that gets us excited to dig in. This fruity panini offers that, with a fruity spin to make things more interesting. The Brie's intense creaminess melts perfectly in the sandwich, oozing onto the panini press for pieces of slightly crispy cheese. And the warm peaches included in the sandwich? Not to be dramatic, but they might be the best chicken sandwich topping you've ever tasted.
Spicy Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Sandwich
Creamy, slightly spicy, and totally delicious, pimento cheese is an ingredient that can be used in so many tasty contexts. One of the best, though, is in this spicy and cheesy chicken sandwich. You'll literally stuff chicken breasts with pimento cheese before frying them to crispy perfection. Then, when you bite into the sandwich, you'll be met with that rich, cheesy goodness. Don't forget to save some extra pimento cheese to use as a spread.
Baked Chicken Katsu Sandwich
Generally, when you make chicken katsu, you'll have to deep-fry the chicken. That results in the crispy texture that chicken katsu is known for, but let's be honest — it's a messy, somewhat time-consuming process. By baking the chicken, you make this recipe a lot simpler and more accessible for weeknight cooking, but it still develops that crisp crust that you're going for. Make sure to use especially thick white sandwich bread for this sandwich.
Copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
McDonald's has one of the most easily recognized chicken sandwiches in the fast food game. But what if you could harness those same flavors at home? That's exactly what you'll be doing when you make this copycat McDonald's chicken sandwich, dressed with pickles for that signature tang for which the sandwich is known. Plus, it only takes 20 minutes to make, so it'll take only slightly more time than going through the drive-thru.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Pesto plays a starring role in this recipe for a chicken panini, which is heavy on those light, herbal flavors. You'll spread the pesto onto the chicken, where it functions like a sort of herbal marinade. But make sure you have enough pesto to also spread on the bread, so you can pick up on those nuanced flavors in every bite. Sun-dried tomatoes, preferably packed in oil, add an umami touch that brings the sandwich together in the tastiest of ways.
Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini
Sometimes, chicken sandwiches can be nice and light, and other times, they can pack a bit more heft. The latter is the case when you're making this deeply indulgent panini. You'll start with a crispy chicken cutlet, which is then topped with a slice of deli ham and plenty of Swiss cheese. Oh, and don't forget generous amounts of good-quality butter to give the dish even more richness. This hearty dish is especially comforting during wintertime.
Copycat Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes may be known for its fried chicken, but the chain's blackened chicken is worth trying, too. But you don't even need to have a Popeyes location near you to get a taste of top-notch blackened chicken when you make this recipe for a copycat Popeyes chicken sandwich. Spread with mayo and adorned with pickles, it's an unfussy recipe but one that's packed with flavor. Serve it on pillowy brioche buns for the ideal combo of textures.
Pickle Juice-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
If you've never had fried chicken brined in pickle juice before, you're missing out. Luckily, though, you can get a taste of this intensely flavorful, perfectly acidic fried chicken when you make this recipe. Using chicken thighs ensures a juicier chicken situation, while pan de mie buns create the perfect textural contrast between the bread and the chicken itself. You'll never want to go back to plain old fried chicken again.
Copycat Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A is famous for its legendary chicken sandwiches. If you tend to like the lighter side of the chain's offerings, look no further than the chain's grilled chicken sandwich. Blessedly, it's incredibly easy to make a similar sandwich at home — even if you've never worked at a Chick-fil-A in your life. This recipe for a copycat Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich comes together in over 10 minutes, making it one of the quickest options on this list. Even a total chicken beginner can master this sandwich.
Simple Banh Mi Sandwich
Banh mi comes in many shapes and sizes (and contains many different types of meat). If you're looking for a beginner-friendly banh mi to make at home, you may want to start with this easy sandwich, which calls for tender chicken as its main filling. You'll want to set some time aside to marinate the chicken properly to infuse it with as much flavor as possible before sauteing it and assembling the sandwich with all of your prepped veggies.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo Sandwich
When you combine the boldness of Cajun spices with the creaminess of Alfredo sauce, you get a combo that's hard not to love. That's why this chicken sandwich is such a big hit. After covering the chicken breasts with a generous sprinkling of Cajun spices, you'll sear them before making your own Alfredo sauce from scratch. You can use store-bought, but the homemade version is way tastier than anything you can get from the grocery store. And when it all comes together, you'll be blown away by the flavor.
Grilled Buffalo Mac and Cheese Sandwich
Some recipes are designed to be ultra-indulgent, and that's the case when it comes to this glorious chicken-stuffed grilled cheese. Yes, it's actually mac and cheese inside of a sandwich, topped with plenty of buffalo-seasoned chicken, all grilled to achieve the ideal texture. It may not be the simplest recipe on this list, but it's one that you have to try when you want to go all out with a deeply indulgent dinner.
Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
There are few things better than a chicken biscuit to get your day off on the right foot, but when you add hot honey to the mix, it takes this sort of breakfast sandwich to a whole new level. Try making this chicken biscuit the next time you want to make a super special brunch at home. Don't forget to include pickles, which contribute a much-needed boost of acidity to the finished sandwich.
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Chicken parm is an elite dish, and when it comes on a sandwich, it's even better. But if you want to take things to the next level, make those sandwiches into bite-sized minis, and you'll have an unforgettable meal that's perfect for parties and other get-togethers. These sliders are destined to be a show-stopper at any party, but honestly, we think they're worth making for yourself whenever you get a craving for them.
Copycat Burger King Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Move over, Burger King. You don't have to pay fast food prices to get your hands on a delightfully delicious fast food-style burger, at least not when you follow this recipe for a copycat chicken sandwich. This sandwich offers the best of all worlds. Its crispiness makes for an undeniably pleasant texture, while the subtle spice makes you want to go back in for another bite as soon as you've finished your first.
Slow Cooked BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders
When you think of a chicken sandwich, you're probably thinking of a whole chicken patty. But if you want to make something that's a bit more approachable texture-wise, try this recipe for BBQ chicken sliders. The BBQ sauce lends the dish an acidic sweetness that makes the chicken anything but boring, and putting that shredded chicken on slider buns makes for a more exciting eating experience than a full-sized chicken sandwich could ever offer.
Chicken and Broccoli Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A lot of people assume that pesto can only be made with basil, but you can incorporate other greens into the mix for a more varied flavor. Broccoli takes center stage in the pesto used for this enhanced grilled cheese sandwich, which walks a fine line between healthy-feeling and indulgent. Plus, you can use any leftover broccoli pesto for eggs or toast the next morning for an extra pop of flavor.
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Some consider grilled chicken sandwiches boring, but those people have never made this grilled chicken sandwich recipe. The Cajun spices are what shine here, making an average chicken breast take on a whole new level of flavor. Then, you can adorn the chicken sandwiches simply with lettuce and a slice of tomato, since that chicken is packing so much flavor all on its own. This is a classic but deeply delicious dinner you'll want to make over and over again.
