30 Chicken Sandwich Recipes That Are Better Than Fast Food

Chicken sandwiches are among the most versatile foods in the world. Whether you prefer a crispy fried chicken sandwich on a buttered bun or a chicken salad sandwich on perfectly toasted toast, some sort of chicken sandwich will almost always hit the spot. But you don't have to make your way to a drive-thru (or any other kind of eatery) to enjoy the chicken sandwich of your dreams. By following these recipes, you can make a downright delicious chicken sandwich in your own kitchen.

Don't worry — you don't have to have high-level chef skills to master these recipes. As long as you can construct a sandwich, you'll be able to craft most of the recipes on this list. Not only will they satisfy your chicken sandwich cravings, but they may even save you some money you would have otherwise spent eating out in the process. Once you try these simple recipes, you'll wonder why you ever settled for a fast food chicken sandwich in the first place.