Cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini Recipe

Asking about the origin of chicken cordon bleu feels like a trick question: Not only is the name partially French, but it is also the name of a famously prestigious cooking school and culinary award in France. The dish, however, has very little to do with France and the cooking school and was instead invented in Switzerland by a chef who needed a filling meal for a table of unexpected patrons. The resulting cheese-and-ham stuffed dish was offered Le Cordon Bleu, or the blue ribbon, an award of excellence. The chef declined, instead naming the dish after the award and cementing its place in classic food history.

Chicken cordon bleu, like beef wellington, is a gorgeous rolled dish with specific blueprints: Chicken cutlets pounded flat, stuffed with Swiss and ham, breaded, fried, and baked. When sliced, the cordon bleu is a pinwheel of flavors with juicy, melty insides and a crunchy exterior. If you don't quite have the time for the lengthy stuffing and rolling process, you can transform the dish into a panini instead. In this recipe, developer Michelle McGlinn fries breaded chicken cutlets before topping them with cheese and ham and pressing the contents into a panini. The result has the same taste and texture as a cordon bleu but takes half the time and is nearly foolproof to do. If chicken cordon bleu didn't feel like a lunchtime possibility to you, think again, as lunchtime just got fancier.

