Spicy Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Sandwich Recipe

Cheese on a chicken sandwich isn't necessarily anything news-worthy, but pimento cheese on a chicken sandwich? That's where things start to get a little bit interesting. In this chicken sandwich recipe, brought to us by developer Leah Maroney, you'll find a big ol' heap of pimento cheese not only on top of the chicken patty but stuffed inside it, too. This means that your chicken sandwich will be absolutely oozing with cheesy goodness, not to mention a nice dose of sweet heat thanks to the pimento peppers themselves.

There's a lot to love about a stuffed chicken sandwich, and Maroney specifically highlights the homemade pimento cheese that she uses plentifully in the recipe. "This chicken sandwich is decadent and crispy, and the homemade pimento cheese is just out of this world," she says. "The minced garlic and onion along, with the addition of cream cheese, really take the taste and texture to the next level." Speaking of texture, a simple topping of juicy tomatoes and crunchy romaine lettuce adds complexity without taking shine away from the stars of the show — as if anything could outshine a pimento cheese–stuffed fried chicken patty.