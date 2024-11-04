Spicy Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Sandwich Recipe
Cheese on a chicken sandwich isn't necessarily anything news-worthy, but pimento cheese on a chicken sandwich? That's where things start to get a little bit interesting. In this chicken sandwich recipe, brought to us by developer Leah Maroney, you'll find a big ol' heap of pimento cheese not only on top of the chicken patty but stuffed inside it, too. This means that your chicken sandwich will be absolutely oozing with cheesy goodness, not to mention a nice dose of sweet heat thanks to the pimento peppers themselves.
There's a lot to love about a stuffed chicken sandwich, and Maroney specifically highlights the homemade pimento cheese that she uses plentifully in the recipe. "This chicken sandwich is decadent and crispy, and the homemade pimento cheese is just out of this world," she says. "The minced garlic and onion along, with the addition of cream cheese, really take the taste and texture to the next level." Speaking of texture, a simple topping of juicy tomatoes and crunchy romaine lettuce adds complexity without taking shine away from the stars of the show — as if anything could outshine a pimento cheese–stuffed fried chicken patty.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy pimento cheese-stuffed chicken sandwich recipe
A handful of ingredients that go into the fried chicken besides the chicken breasts themselves — pickle juice for marinating, cornstarch, self-rising flour, salt, and pepper for coating, and vegetable oil for frying. Of course, there's also the homemade pimento cheese that you'll stuff into each chicken breast, which consists of mayonnaise, cream cheese, chopped pimento peppers, shredded cheddar cheese, minced onion, minced garlic, and more salt and pepper. Finally, for assembly, you'll need brioche buns, butter, romaine lettuce, and slices of tomato.
Step 1: Marinate the chicken
Add the chicken breasts and pickle juice to a large bowl and marinate for at lesat 20 minutes and up to 24 hours.
Step 2: Make the pimento cheese
Beat together the mayonnaise, cream cheese, pimentos, onion, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until the cream cheese has incorporated with the other ingredients.
Step 3: Mix in the cheddar
Stir or beat in the cheddar cheese, cover, and set aside.
Step 4: Make the chicken dredge
Whisk together the cornstarch, self-rising flour, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish.
Step 5: Cut the chicken
Cut each chicken breast into two equal-sized pieces. Then, split each one with a butterfly cut.
Step 6: Stuff the chicken
Split the pimento cheese mixture in half and stuff each chicken piece with a few tablespoons of the mixture. Reserve the other half of the mixture for topping.
Step 7: Coat the chicken in the flour dredge
Dip each chicken breast into the flour mixture and coat completely on each side, shaking off the excess.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large frying pan until it reaches 325 F.
Step 9: Fry the chicken
Add the chicken to the oil and fry on one side for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 10: Flip and continue cooking
Flip over and cook for another 10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 11: Drain the chicken
Set the chicken aside to drain on a paper towel.
Step 12: Butter the buns
Butter the brioche buns with the salted butter.
Step 13: Toast the buns
Toast the buns on a griddle or pan until golden brown.
Step 14: Begin assembling the sandwich
Add the chicken to the toasted bun.
Step 15: Add the toppings
Top each sandwich with an equal portion of the remaining pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Step 16: Serve the stuffed chicken sandwiches
Serve with your favorite sides, and enjoy.
Spicy Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Sandwich Recipe
A homemade pimento cheese mix levels up this chicken sandwich both as a topping and as a creamy, slightly spicy stuffing for the fried cutlets.
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (roughly 1 pound)
- 1 cup pickle juice
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
- ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon chopped pimento peppers
- 1 tablespoon minced onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 4 cups vegetable oil, for frying
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 4 brioche buns
- 4 leaves romaine lettuce
- 1 large tomato, sliced
Directions
- Add the chicken breasts and pickle juice to a large bowl and marinate for at lesat 20 minutes and up to 24 hours.
- Beat together the mayonnaise, cream cheese, pimentos, onion, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until the cream cheese has incorporated with the other ingredients.
- Stir or beat in the cheddar cheese, cover, and set aside.
- Whisk together the cornstarch, self-rising flour, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish.
- Cut each chicken breast into two equal-sized pieces. Then, split each one with a butterfly cut.
- Split the pimento cheese mixture in half and stuff each chicken piece with a few tablespoons of the mixture. Reserve the other half of the mixture for topping.
- Dip each chicken breast into the flour mixture and coat completely on each side, shaking off the excess.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan until it reaches 325 F.
- Add the chicken to the oil and fry on one side for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Flip over and cook for another 10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
- Set the chicken aside to drain on a paper towel.
- Butter the brioche buns with the salted butter.
- Toast the buns on a griddle or pan until golden brown.
- Add the chicken to the toasted bun.
- Top each sandwich with an equal portion of the remaining pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
- Serve with your favorite sides, and enjoy.
How can you make perfectly crispy fried chicken?
Fried chicken is something of a culinary art form and requires a certain amount of finesse to guarantee both a cooked inside and a crispy outside. While access to a temperature-controlled deep fryer certainly helps ensure perfectly crispy fried chicken (or fried anything, for that matter), not all of us are so lucky to have one readily available. So, frying chicken in a large pan, skillet, or pot does the trick, though this does leave more room for error and — worst case scenario — soggy, unappetizing chicken skin.
Luckily, Maroney has provided a few tips to ensure perfectly crispy-crunchy fried chicken. In this recipe, she highlights the use of cornstarch in the chicken's coating, noting that the simple ingredient goes a long way in maintaining crispiness. "The self-rising flour also creates more texture to the crust," she notes, in case you were wondering why she opts for self-rising instead of all-purpose.
The oil also plays an important role here. Vegetable oil is great for frying, and that's what Maroney uses for here, though you also have to pay attention to the temperature of the oil. Try to keep the oil as close to 325 F as possible. If it gets too hot, then it becomes dangerous and might scorch the chicken. But, if it gets too cool, then you might end up with soggy or undercooked chicken.
How can you change up the pimento cheese stuffing in this recipe?
Pimento cheese is a Southern delicacy that isn't limited to the South, nor is it limited to just being a dip or spread. As this recipe proves, pimento cheese has a spot in the sandwich world, too, and the ways in which one might customize pimento cheese are nearly endless. Classic pimento cheese typically involves mayo, cream cheese, cheddar, and, of course, pimentos, though you can get creative with the inclusions you opt for and kick up the heat, add a fresh element, or swap out the cheeses.
Maroney notes that a good way to enhance the spice level of this pimento cheese is by way of jalapeño, which will definitely make the mix spicier while adding a subtle crunch. "Green onions are a great substitution for onions," she says. "Chopped crispy bacon is also a great mix in." Do you prefer more tangy flavor profiles? If so, you can elevate your pimento cheese by adding Worcestershire sauce, diced pickles, Dijon mustard, and/or lemon juice. And, if you absolutely don't feel like whipping up your own batch of the cheesy stuff, you can easily buy a store-bought pimento cheese spread and use that instead.