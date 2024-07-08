16 Creative Ways To Use Pimento Cheese

Pimento cheese is a staple spread often referred to as the pâté of the South. People love it in the North too, and it seems to be popping up on restaurant menus all over the place.

Chains like Bojangles and Chicken Salad Chick offer pimento cheese not just as a spread for their sandwiches, but also packed by itself to take home. Commercial versions of pimento cheese are readily available too, but to truly appreciate it, try making your own. All it takes at its most basic is cheddar cheese, pimentos, seasonings, and good mayo — but a bacon-infused pimento cheese recipe is an easy upgrade, or learn to elevate pimento cheese like a Southerner with simple tangy additions.

Once you've purchased a tub or made your own pimento cheese, what do you do with it? For newcomers to pimento cheese, you can start with some tried-and-true basics, but for those who are already connoisseurs of this zesty spread, try some of the more inventive uses you might never have considered. You'll be amazed at the versatility of pimento cheese.