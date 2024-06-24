Stuff Your Burgers With Pimento Cheese For The Ultimate Flavor Boost
Who doesn't love a good homemade burger? With rich, versatile ingredients stacked on top of each other, each bite is a satisfying flavor burst. Along with that greatness is a world of possibilities for creativity and customization. If you want to take the indulgence up a notch, start with the cheese. Although not frequently mentioned, pimento cheese makes a stellar addition.
In southern cuisine, pimento cheese is a familiar fixture.it's a staple appetizer, and a common ingredient to add to deviled eggs, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and other classic dishes. This spread cheese is a mixture of cheese (often cheddar), cream cheese, pimento pepper, and mayonnaise. The cheesy base gives it that classic creamy, tangy overtone, dotted with a subtly spicy, peppery flavor. When joining forces with the savory richness of the burger patty and the remaining ingredients, it gives your burger an explosion of deep and vibrant flavors that fill the palate with utter delight.
Another undeniable pleasure of pimento cheese is feeling the gooey goodness melting on the tip of your tongue. As it envelops the juicy, tender meat and crispy veggies, the mayo's moisture gives the burger a sensationally luscious bite.
How to get creative with this pairing
Stuff the patties with pimento cheese by flattening the meat slightly and pressing down at the center to make a small dent. Then, add the cheese and top it with another patty. You might need to mold it around the edges to fully seal the cheese inside the patties. You can also spread the cheese onto the buns or the patties to coat the remaining ingredients in it as well.
With the pimento cheese itself, feel free to include more than just the basic ingredients. Sauces like Sriracha or Worcestershire bring a sweet, spicy twist that cuts right through the cheesy tang. Go for mustard if it's the peppery undertone you want to elevate. When it comes to spices, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, or just some good old pepper are all marvelous. Don't sleep on the aromatics, either. You'll be surprised by how impactful a pinch of diced onion, chopped herbs, or minced garlic can be.
As for the burger, the cheese is a gorgeous finishing point, but there's always room for more. Bacon, for example, brings about a delightful smoky edge. Playing into the pepper theme, a few slices of serrano pepper, jalapeño, or other chile peppers wouldn't be such a bad idea, either. Mashed avocado, on the other hand, is fantastic for folks who adore a creamy, nutty mildness to mellow out the overall intensity.