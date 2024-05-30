This Southern Staple Cheese Belongs On Your Deviled Eggs

Pimento cheese might be one of the South's most well known snacks. It's used as a dip for crackers, slathered on white bread sandwiches, or even baked into luscious mac and cheese. The cheesy spread is so often served at picnics and lunches with deviled eggs, so it's only natural to consider a mash-up of the two classics.

If you're not familiar, pimento cheese is a classic combination of grated sharp cheddar, mayonnaise, and sweet pimento peppers, stirred into the perfect marriage of savory and piquant. Everyone's mother or uncle has a secret ingredient, be it chives or bacon, cream cheese or sour cream — but the basic ingredients create the taste that makes the cheese spread so recognizable. The mashed egg yolk and mayonnaise filling of deviled eggs can only get better with a scoop of pimento cheese mixed in. The two textures are similar, and the sweet-sour tang from pimentos gives the egg filling some character and color that are often missing in plain stuffed eggs.