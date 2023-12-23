Use Hard-Boiled Egg Yolks For An Easier, More Foolproof Hollandaise Sauce

The hard-boiled egg yolk version of Hollandaise works because the proteins that cause a warm yolk to grab onto the butter and create the emulsion are still there in the hard-cooked yolk, but also because the high speed of the food processor or blender forces the two ingredients into a mixture. When the yolk and butter are processed together with lemon juice, the result is a texture similar to batter with a flavor reminiscent of an egg-flavored compound butter.

The thick mixture can be warmed up to use right away (Reinmann recommends a few spoonfuls of boiling water to do the trick), or you can hold onto it to use later. This is one of the best features of the technique, allowing you to make the sauce ahead and simply warm it up when you want to serve it. Although Reinmann says this Hollandaise won't break, in our testing, we found that keeping the sauce warm over a double boiler did eventually result in butter separating out, but that's natural as a sauce evaporates. The sauce stayed together quite well until that point, making this a great technique to have in your repertoire for a less-stress Hollandaise-sauce-making experience.