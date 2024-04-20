The Unique Addition A Chef Wants You To Try In Your Mac And Cheese

There are different ways to incorporate pimento cheese with macaroni and cheese. You can find store-bought pimento cheese at most supermarkets, and the dip will be just fine to use with the dish. A mac and cheese is also a surefire way to use leftover homemade pimento cheese, perhaps with Tasting Table's classic pimento cheese recipe that also uses crumbled bacon. Add either to taste, but consider using less cheese if you want to incorporate the dip into macaroni. Another option is to go straight to the source, buy a jar of pimentos, and add those to your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe. For this route, 4 ounces of pimentos should be enough for every eight servings.

Add pimento cheese or the pimentos themselves to any type of macaroni. There's a good case for using it for made-from-scratch macaroni and cheese, however, because you'll have more control of the cheese levels and flavor. Use it to spruce up your family's recipe or to elevate the version you found on your favorite food blog. If you don't have a favorite already, consider some of Tasting Table's recipes. Our simple mac and cheese recipe will allow the flavors to shine and it has a crunchy topping for texture, or consider our baked mac and cheese casserole recipe with a panko topping.