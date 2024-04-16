Give Mac And Cheese A Bold Upgrade With Blue Cheese

There's nothing quite like a bowl of creamy, gooey macaroni and cheese to take you back to your childhood. It is the ultimate comfort food; however, variety is key when making the best mac and cheese, and nothing says you can't eat the food of your youth and give it an adult upgrade. That's why if you are a blue cheese lover, you may want to consider adding this tangy cheese to your simple mac and cheese to create a bold flavor that says, "I'm all grown-up."

Blue cheese is considered a semi-soft cheese. Its distinctive blue-green veins make it unmistakable as does its pungent taste and smell. It's also a cheese that can elicit some strong feelings. You either love it or hate it; there really is no in-between. But adding as little as 1 to 2 tablespoons of this unlikely ingredient to your favorite mac and cheese recipe can transform the flavor of your cheese sauce in a beautiful way. It complements the traditional sharp cheddar while producing a dramatic and intense experience for your taste buds.

While blue cheese added to your sauce in small quantities works magic, you would never want to use it as the sole cheese for your sauce. It would overpower the dish and ruin your mac and cheese experience.