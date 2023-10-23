Consider Adding Leftover Pulled Pork To Your Next Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is one of the best comfort foods out there and, as any mac and cheese lover will tell you, it's perfectly delicious just the way it is. However, sometimes we want to switch up a familiar meal and add something extra. One addition that is a guaranteed way to take your mac and cheese to a tasty new level? Leftover pulled pork.

While there are a few uses for pulled pork that you could opt for (sandwiches, nachos, and so on), we strongly recommend you give it a try on mac and cheese. The pulled pork will add new flavor and texture, with the juices from the pork seeping into the pasta as the taste of the pork is accentuated by the cheesiness of the dish.

To make this combination happen, you'll first want to reheat the leftover pulled pork before adding it to the mac and cheese (and if it is also a day old, reheat that on its own as well). Then, you have two options as to how to bring these delicious dishes together.