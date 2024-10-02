Chicken And Broccoli Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe

Whoever invented the grilled cheese sandwich should have been awarded a medal for their services to mankind. Perhaps the best form of sandwich in existence due to it's crisp golden outsides and gooey molten innards, who can say no to a well-made grilled cheese? This chicken and broccoli pesto grilled cheese sandwich puts a spin on the classic, loading it up with extra goodies to make an ultimate comfort food and also a supremely satisfying meal option.

Crafted in the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this grilled cheese includes a homemade broccoli pesto, which is fresh, creamy, and vibrant, both in flavor and color. Chicken breasts are oven baked until perfectly cooked, juicy and tender, before being sliced and assembled into a sandwich along with the broccoli pesto and slices of Gruyère cheese. It is then pan fried to crispy golden perfection, with oozy melted Gruyère cheese working to bind the sandwich together as well as adding a wonderfully rich and nutty finish. This chicken and broccoli grilled cheese is what sandwich dreams are made of — it might take a little longer to cook up than your ordinary grilled cheese, but it is well worth the extra effort.