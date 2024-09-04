A grilled cheese sandwich is the quintessential comfort food, supplying a cheesy savory flavor and an unbeatable textural contrast. If the textural goal is maximum opposition between toasted, crunchy bread and a melted center, a grilled cheese that's raw or solid inside is a tragic failure. The secret to a grilled cheese with a perfectly melty center every time is mayonnaise.

We've settled the debate on whether mayo or butter is better for a grilled cheese in favor of mayo. But here we're not talking about spreading the mayonnaise on the outside of the bread. We're suggesting that you also add a slather of seasoned mayonnaise between the layers of sliced cheese. Once you've spread mayo across the outside of your slices of bread, add a slice or two of cheese, followed by a dollop of seasoned mayonnaise, another couple of cheese slices and that top slice of bread before grilling your sandwich.

Mayonnaise will add a creamy consistency and help bind the cheese together as it melts for that ultimate gooey center that we all crave in a great sandwich. Consisting of oil, eggs, and a dash of vinegar, mayo also offers a tangy finish that'll help balance the richness of the cheese. Since you're already using it to toast your bread, mayo isn't an extra ingredient you have to shell out extra for in your quest for the perfect grilled cheese. Plus, since it's an emulsifier and a binding agent, you can use its cohesive properties to add seasonings for even more depth of flavor.