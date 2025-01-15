Copycat Nando's Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich Recipe

If you are looking for simple, high-quality food that packs a real punch in the flavor department, look no further than Nando's. This multinational restaurant chain is known for its consistently well-cooked, succulent, and well-spiced chicken, as well as its fun side dishes, its affordability, and casual dining style. While it is always great to head out and enjoy a Nando's, you can also recreate one of the chain's most iconic dishes — a peri-peri chicken sandwich — right in your own home.

This copycat Nandos peri-peri chicken sandwich recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, shows you how simple it is to make everyone's favorite chicken sandwich from scratch. While it is possible to buy Nando's peri-peri sauce from certain supermarkets, it only takes a few minutes to whip up your own with the help of some hot Bird's eye chiles to create that iconic Nando's spice. Boneless chicken thighs are marinated in peri-peri sauce before being charred in a hot pan, and then served up with a generous helping of peri peri mayonnaise and some crisp lettuce, red onion, and tomatoes, to add freshness to the sandwich. Simple yet delicious!