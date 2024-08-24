Baked Chicken Katsu Sandwich Recipe

If you've ever wanted a particularly interesting lesson in food history, chicken katsu might be the best place to start. Chicken katsu, or chikinkatsu, is a Japanese fried chicken cutlet dredged in panko bread crumbs. Katsu is a shortened version of the Japanese word "katsuretto," which translates to the English cutlet. Katsu — specifically tonkotsu, or pork cutlets — became popular in Japan after the introduction of French côtolette du veal. The French veal cutlets, because they were breaded and then fried in butter, didn't quite fit into the Japanese style of cooking and were traded for cheaper cuts of pork breaded in panko and deep fried. These crispy, light, and crunchy cutlets became one of Japan's most popular foods, appearing in curries, on ramen, and even between slices of bread for sandwiches.

This recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn takes the traditional panko-breaded concept of chicken katsu and adjusts it for baking, a method not typically used in the deep-fried dish. This makes these easy chicken katsu sandwiches effortless to make, more healthful, and easy to clean, thanks to the lack of frying oil. Achieving perfect baked chicken katsu requires a few tricks but is just as good as the real deal; and once you add a crunchy coleslaw and spicy Sriracha mayo, you'll be glad these are easy enough to make over and over again.