The History Of Japanese-Style Milk Bread

Sourdough may have been the star of the stay-at-home years, but if you're a carb lover in America, recent history has been all about Japanese milk bread. An impossibly soft, rich take on sandwich bread that resembles American sliced white bread, Japanese milk bread crossed the Pacific in the 2010s, and has become a sensation at restaurants and bakeries. A staple in Japan for decades, milk bread is a dense, sweet bread that has spread with Asian bakery chains like Paris Baguette.

As a high-fat enriched bread that uses milk and an East Asian style of roux called tangzhong, it is eaten as a simple snack with toppings like jam, made into Japan's sweet fruit sandwiches, or occasionally as savory sandwiches with katsu or egg salad. And while its specific origins are not completely clear, it shows a true multi-cultural influence that mirrors the history of Japan. As a nation where rice was the primary grain for centuries, European-style bread was not introduced to Japan until the 16th century by Dutch and Portuguese traders.

The Japanese word for milk bread, "shokupan," even comes from the Portuguese base word, "pan." However, bread remained a rare product in Japan, and during the Edo Period that followed, Japan closed its doors to most trade and tried to limit outside influence on its culture. This kept bread tightly contained in the port of Nagasaki, which still allowed limited contact with the Dutch. It would take 200 more years for milk bread to appear.