Bored Of Pork? Try This BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders Recipe Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barbecue is a universal cooking method that takes shape differently across the globe. Korean BBQ is known for its tabletop grilling method, meant to be eaten on the spot with sides of lettuce and ssamjang. Barbecue in Mexico is the opposite; it is grilled in a pit and slow-roasted for hours. Even American barbecue has different regional styles, some sauces are thick and sweet while others are punchy and acidic. Whichever way it's made, it's not made quickly: Most meats are smoked, grilled, or roasted slowly, then pulled into tender pieces and served with a generous helping of sauce. In other words, barbecue is an all-day affair. That's where our BBQ chicken sliders recipe comes in handy.

There is a way to have the taste of classic American BBQ in half the time without the need for a smoker or even a grill. The answer to a last-minute barbecue craving is chicken, which is both cheaper and quicker to cook than the large pieces of pork and beef that usually make up the BBQ scene. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, chicken breasts are added to a slow cooker with BBQ sauce, brown sugar, and plenty of seasonings to create a fast, easy, and delicious version of BBQ sliders in half the time. Served with a spicy jalapeño slaw, this is the BBQ recipe you need for nights when smoked ribs and sliced brisket just aren't in the cards.