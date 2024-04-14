Vegan Barbecue Pulled Mushroom Sliders Recipe
Sliders are not only fun to eat, but they're also a perfect option for picnics, outdoor events, and tailgating parties, providing a portable and easy-to-eat meal option that doesn't skimp on flavor. These vegan barbecue pulled mushroom sliders are a plant-based twist on a classic barbecue favorite and promise to also satisfy the meat eaters in the group. Bursting with savory flavors and hearty textures, these sliders are as wholesome as they are delicious. Featuring tender king oyster mushrooms marinated in a savory blend of soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, and aromatic spices and then tossed in a homemade barbecue sauce, each bite is a blend of smoky, tangy, and sweet notes. Topped with a vibrant slaw of shredded cabbage and carrots, dressed in a light and tangy vinaigrette, these sliders offer a refreshing crunch that perfectly complements the rich flavors of the mushrooms.
"Whether you follow a vegan lifestyle or just like to eat a plant focused diet, these sliders will fit the bill," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says of her vegan sliders. "They are easy to make and once you learn the mushroom shredding technique, it opens up a whole new world of exciting food options." Even if classic pulled pork sliders are on the menu, it never hurts to have a plant-based option available, and who knows — you might even like them better!
Gather the ingredients for vegan barbecue pulled mushroom sliders
To make this recipe, start by picking up some king oyster mushrooms, also known as king trumpet mushrooms. You'll need quite a few ingredients to tenderize and season the mushrooms: soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, smoked paprika, liquid smoke, and avocado oil.
For the homemade barbecue sauce, grab some ketchup, vegan Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, yellow mustard, onion powder, garlic granules, and chili powder. To make the easy slaw, you'll need some cabbage, shredded carrots, olive oil, maple syrup, Dijon, and salt. Finally, to bring it all together, pick up some small slider buns.
Step 1: Shred the mushrooms
Remove and discard the caps from the mushrooms and shred the stems.
Step 2: Steam the mushrooms
Place the shredded mushrooms in a steamer basket over a pan of boiling water and steam for 5 minutes to soften.
Step 3: Marinate the mushrooms
Add the shredded mushrooms to a bowl and combine with the soy sauce, ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, crushed garlic, smoked paprika, liquid smoke, and avocado oil. Let sit for 20 minutes to marinate.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 5: Bake the mushrooms
Spread the shredded marinated mushrooms on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Make the barbecue sauce
In a small bowl combine the ketchup, 1 ½ tablespoons vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, yellow mustard, onion powder, garlic granules, and chili powder to make the barbecue sauce.
Step 7: Make the slaw
In a medium bowl combine the shredded cabbage, carrots, olive oil, remaining vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and salt.
Step 8: Combine mushrooms and barbecue sauce
When the mushrooms are done, add them to a bowl and combine with the homemade barbecue sauce.
Step 9: Reset the oven to broil
Reset the oven temperature to broil.
Step 10: Broil the mushrooms
Spread the coated mushrooms on the baking pan and broil for 5 minutes or until the edges are crispy. (Remove parchment paper if you were using any while baking the mushrooms.)
Step 11: Assemble and serve
Assemble the pulled mushrooms on the buns, top with the slaw, and serve.
What are some tips when working with king oyster mushrooms?
King oyster mushrooms are a little different to work with than standard button mushrooms. When shopping for them look for king oyster mushrooms that are firm, plump, and have a smooth texture. They should have a creamy white to pale beige color. King oyster mushrooms typically have thick, meaty stems and smaller caps compared to other mushroom varieties. Choose mushrooms with sturdy, thick stems because that will be the "meaty" part you'll be using.
To clean them, use a damp paper towel to wipe the mushrooms clean. Avoid soaking them in water, as mushrooms can absorb moisture and become soggy. Trim off any tough or woody parts of the mushroom stems, if necessary. "In this recipe we are only using the stems, but the caps are edible and can be added to a stir-fries, soups or stews," Hahn notes.
To shred oyster mushrooms, start by tearing the stems into thin strips almost like you are peeling string cheese. "It can be helpful to cut the thick stem in half lengthwise to make it easier to start the peeling," Hahn explains. The steaming step is important here as it helps to soften the fibers in the mushrooms, resulting in a tender and juicy texture.
How can I customize these mushroom sliders?
To start, you can change up the marinade that is used in the first few steps of the recipe. Experiment with different herbs and spices to customize the marinade for the king oyster mushrooms. You can add herbs like thyme, rosemary, or oregano for extra flavor. For a touch of sweetness add a little maple syrup or agave nectar. To add some heat, add red pepper flakes or hot sauce.
If you're short on time, instead of making a homemade barbecue sauce you can use your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce. This also is another opportunity to add bold, spicy flavors like sriracha, chipotle peppers, or horseradish to the sauce.
Instead of slider buns, you can use regular-sized burger buns, whole wheat buns, ciabatta rolls, or even lettuce wraps for a gluten-free and low-carb option. Instead of the slaw, you can opt for other toppings such as sliced avocado, pickles, red onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, or your favorite vegan cheese.
- 8 large king oyster mushrooms
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup + 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided
- 3 cloves crushed garlic
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- ½ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup vegan Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- ¼ cup shredded carrots
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 12 slider buns
- Remove and discard the caps from the mushrooms and shred the stems.
- Place the shredded mushrooms in a steamer basket over a pan of boiling water and steam for 5 minutes to soften.
- Add the shredded mushrooms to a bowl and combine with the soy sauce, ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, crushed garlic, smoked paprika, liquid smoke, and avocado oil. Let sit for 20 minutes to marinate.
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Spread the shredded marinated mushrooms on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl combine the ketchup, 1 ½ tablespoons vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, yellow mustard, onion powder, garlic granules, and chili powder to make the barbecue sauce.
- In a medium bowl combine the shredded cabbage, carrots, olive oil, remaining vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and salt.
- When the mushrooms are done, add them to a bowl and combine with the homemade barbecue sauce.
- Reset the oven temperature to broil.
- Spread the coated mushrooms on the baking pan and broil for 5 minutes or until the edges are crispy. (Remove parchment paper if you were using any while baking the mushrooms.)
- Assemble the pulled mushrooms on the buns, top with the slaw, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|442
|Total Fat
|11.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|72.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.0 g
|Total Sugars
|19.9 g
|Sodium
|1,414.3 mg
|Protein
|16.7 g