Vegan Barbecue Pulled Mushroom Sliders Recipe

Sliders are not only fun to eat, but they're also a perfect option for picnics, outdoor events, and tailgating parties, providing a portable and easy-to-eat meal option that doesn't skimp on flavor. These vegan barbecue pulled mushroom sliders are a plant-based twist on a classic barbecue favorite and promise to also satisfy the meat eaters in the group. Bursting with savory flavors and hearty textures, these sliders are as wholesome as they are delicious. Featuring tender king oyster mushrooms marinated in a savory blend of soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, and aromatic spices and then tossed in a homemade barbecue sauce, each bite is a blend of smoky, tangy, and sweet notes. Topped with a vibrant slaw of shredded cabbage and carrots, dressed in a light and tangy vinaigrette, these sliders offer a refreshing crunch that perfectly complements the rich flavors of the mushrooms.

"Whether you follow a vegan lifestyle or just like to eat a plant focused diet, these sliders will fit the bill," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says of her vegan sliders. "They are easy to make and once you learn the mushroom shredding technique, it opens up a whole new world of exciting food options." Even if classic pulled pork sliders are on the menu, it never hurts to have a plant-based option available, and who knows — you might even like them better!