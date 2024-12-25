How To Choose The Absolute Best BBQ Sauce For All Your Grilled Meats

Styles of regional barbecue in the U.S. are as varied as their sauces for slathering over beef, pork, or chicken on an outdoor grill. Some people prefer barbecue sauce so sweet it'll make your teeth ache, while others favor no-holds-barred spicy that numbs your tongue and lips. There are probably hundreds — if not thousands — of bottled barbecue sauces to choose from to suit your tastes. But not all sauces are created equal, and one might be great for ribs but not be so great for drumsticks. Tasting Table asked Christie Vanover, owner and champion pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, for her expert advice on the best sauce for grilling. Vanover's recently published cookbook, "Girls Can Grill Holiday Grilling," is an impressive compendium of her recipes and grilling tips, and we were all ears to hear her opinions. "When choosing a barbecue sauce," she told us, "remember its purpose is as a finishing sauce, not a marinade."

Barbecue sauce is one of several types of finishing sauces — like classic basil pesto or Romesco sauce – that's brushed on after the meat is cooked and just before serving. A finishing sauce can be confused with a glaze, which is brushed on while the meat is grilling. You don't want a barbecue sauce's ingredients to clash with what you're cooking, so Vanover recommends "look[ing] for a sauce flavor profile that is going to complement the entire meal."