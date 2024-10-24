The Unique Flavors That Make Chinese Barbecue Sauce Stand Out
Fans of Chinese cuisine are most certainly familiar with Chinese barbecue, those dark red, glossy, glazed cuts of meat that sometimes hang from restaurant storefront windows to attract passersby. Char siu (it may also be spelled as cha siu, char shao, or char siew) is an icon of Cantonese cuisine, most often prepared with pork. While the cooking technique is similar to that of barbecue in the U.S., it's the characteristic flavors of Chinese BBQ sauce — mainly hoisin sauce, soy sauce, and Chinese five-spice powder – that set the two apart. Let's break down the flavor profile of char siu sauce.
Hoisin sauce is salty and sweet, with a thick consistency and a strong umami boost. Soy sauce adds extra umami and depth, while Chinese five-spice — composed of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seeds, star anise, and peppercorns — adds warm, spicy flavors and a light peppery taste. Other common ingredients in char siu sauce include some form of alcohol — sherry, red wine, or rice wine – plus fermented bean paste for even more umami and a sweetener like brown sugar, honey, or molasses. Some recipes also call for sesame oil, garlic powder, or oyster sauce. The ingredient that gives the sauce its sticky, glossy sheen is maltose. Tomato sauce, a key ingredient in U.S. barbecue sauce, does not belong in char siu sauce.
How to prepare and serve Chinese barbecue
The ingredients in Chinese barbecue sauce combine perfectly for a sweet, salty, and earthy taste that's assertive yet not overpowering or overly sweet. Char siu pork is most often stuffed inside fluffy baos, sliced over a rice bowl, chopped into fried rice, or added to noodle dishes like Singapore noodles, but it can also be served as a dish on its own, accompanied by rice and steamed greens such as bok choy. Serving it with a side of chili oil or Sriracha elevates the dish even further. Because of its earthy sweetness, Chinese barbecue pairs well with tangy flavors, such as quick pickles made with rice vinegar, as an extra condiment.
The word chā sīu literally means "fork roasted," which refers to the traditional cooking method of skewering the meat with long forks and cooking it in the oven or over an open fire. Of course, char siu can be made at home successfully if you follow some basic steps to do it the right way. Although not quite traditional, you can make char siu chicken for a change of pace from your regular barbecue chicken.