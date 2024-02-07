The Right Way To Roast Traditional Pork Char Siu At Home

Pork char siu is an iconic Chinese dish with juicy slices of pork stained red and covered in thick, sticky BBQ glaze. While Americans without knowledge of Chinese cooking might associate the dish more with restaurants, it's actually well within your reach to make at home if you have access to the right ingredients and know a few tricks to get the perfect finish. The sauce can vary by who is making it, but it's based around hoisin sauce, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, five spice, and red bean paste (where that color comes from), along with sweeteners like honey or brown sugar. Getting that sauce right is the key to great char siu, but the best result isn't just about what you put in it, it's also about how it gets roasted in the oven with the pork to achieve that perfect finish.

Homemade char siu gets roasted in the oven, and there are two things you need to do. The first is to prop up the pork on a roasting rack, or if you don't have one, some rolled-up foil that can elevate it off your baking sheet. In order to get that thick sauce it needs to caramelize all over the outside of the pork and that means getting even heat distribution. Char siu that isn't elevated will end up wet and soupy on the bottom instead of burnished and sticky, but a rack or foil will give you the even airflow that can fully cook the sauce.