Chicken Pesto Panini Recipe

Forget the brown bag, this chicken pesto panini is a gourmet lunch option that will make you feel like you're strolling across a piazza in Florence. As this recipe by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table proves, it's easy to take simple Italian ingredients and make them feel comforting, pampering, and epicurean with the help of a panini press or a simple cast iron grill pan.

This panini sandwich packs bold flavors into a portable package, taking the classic Italian trifecta of basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella and jazzing it up. Juicy chicken — marinated in store-bought pesto for extra convenience — mingles with the melty cheese, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, fresh spinach, and herbaceous notes from the basil pesto, all grilled between slices of crusty sourdough bread. Indulgent yet surprisingly light, this sophisticated handheld meal comes together in under 30 minutes for a delicious, well-balanced lunch that's sure to inspire envy from your office mates.