This Crispy Peach Chicken Sandwich Is Uniquely Sweet

Some foods immediately conjure a certain kind of event or a special time of year. These fried chicken sandwiches, with their slices of ripe peach and a creamy honeyed peach aioli (with just a touch of heat), immediately transport us to a summer picnic. Bees are abuzz, potato salad is piled high, and you're gathered with friends sharing food and good company. A single bite into this spicy and juicy sandwich is just what you need to transport you to a perfect summer day, any time of the year.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, peach and chicken are a great combination that we love exploring over and over again. Marinate and season the chicken with a touch of heat, and it's perfection in a bun — a combination that southerners have been enjoying for generations.

This crispy peach chicken sandwich recipe is perfect for when you're craving an extra-special fried chicken sandwich — one that adds freshness, complexity, sweetness, and spice to an iconic favorite. It's a great way to bring something special to the meal when you want to impress friends at a summer picnic. It's also simpler to make than it might seem, and easy to make ahead — perfect for a potluck, picnic, or any other kind of summer festivity.