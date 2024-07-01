Peach BBQ Chicken Thighs Recipe

There is nothing quite like the aromas and rich flavors of BBQ chicken straight from the grill. Add in some fresh, seasonal fruit to the sauce, and it is a divine match worth the extra napkins! This recipe for peach BBQ chicken thighs — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – combines fresh, juicy summer peaches with a tangy mix of sweet bell pepper and onion, brown sugar, peach preserves, champagne vinegar, mustard, ginger, and coriander. The chicken gets a boost of flavor from a dry rub of warming spices.

Taking an extra step to first grill the peaches, peppers, and onions adds depth to the sauce and brings out the sweetness in the produce. The resulting sauce is so finger-licking-good that you will be glad that you set aside a bit to serve on the side. Finish off the spread with your favorite BBQ accompaniments, some cold beer, and good company for a perfect summer feast.