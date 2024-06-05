11 Cooling Spices You Should Incorporate In Your Meals This Summer

When temperatures rise and the desire for something refreshing strikes, you don't need to resort to eating popsicles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Spices can have a cooling or warming effect when you add them to your recipes, allowing you to fine-tune the dining experience you're after. While you can play with these characteristics for culinary purposes, the physical sensations can also be quite potent.

Several spices have properties that can cool you down, from unique protein compounds to anti-inflammatory aspects. The latter is especially useful: As registered dietitian nutritionist Nancy Park describes it, "[Inflammation is] like a smoldering fire inside of your body" — banking that fire is essential to health. Some spices can also facilitate digestion, while others increase hydration or cause you to sweat more. Such principles are common in some types of Eastern medicine, including Ayurveda, which uses spices and foods to achieve energy balance.

You don't need to be a proponent of these philosophies to see how dietary changes can regulate your temperature and promote general feelings of wellness, though — some dishes just hit right when you're looking for a way to cool down. Here are the cooling spices you'll want to start using in your meals this summer as the numbers on the thermometer rise.