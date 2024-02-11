Transforming Leftover Champagne Into Vinegar Is Almost Too Easy

If you're the type to only bust out champagne for special occasions, you may be well accustomed to the frustration that arises once the bubbly falls flat. Instead of fretting about pouring money down the drain, turn the champagne into vinegar.

After sipping on champagne to celebrate, nature will take its course, turning the once effervescent drink flat. With the bubbles being the best part, we can't blame you for not wanting to drink stale champagne. Thankfully, there's a way to repurpose the leftover drink — all you need to do is let nature take its course once more. The light, fruity drink can easily be turned into a mellowed out, tart vinegar.

Pour the champagne – flat or bubbly — into a wide-mouthed jar or container. Cover the container with several layers of cheesecloth, secure it with a rubber band, and store it in a cool, dark place where it'll be undisturbed. Through a fermentation process in which bacteria turns the sugar in alcohol into vinegar, the vinegar should be ready after a minimum of four weeks. As the vinegar develops, taste a little bit to see if it's fully crossed the champagne-vinegar threshold. If it's not ready within a month, leave it for a few more weeks or another month before using it.