The Absolute Best Cut Of Chicken For Grilling, According To A Chef

While some shy away from dark meat, the texture some find off-putting is part and parcel of the richness that keeps it from becoming desiccated. The highly-worked hind muscles of the chicken receive more myoglobin, which results in the color, but also store more fat and contain more nutrients than white meat due to their role in the animal's mobility.

If you are already a fan of chicken thighs or have decided to give them a go on the grill, understand that they aren't totally foolproof and can dry out if not handled properly. First, make sure that your grill has hot and cool areas for zoned cooking. Hot spots are great for sear and creating a crust, but you want to let the chicken cook on indirect heat so that it doesn't get scorched. To that end, use the lid and vents on the grill (if it is charcoal) to control the intensity of the fire. Finally, it never hurts to have an internal probe thermometer handy to accurately check the internal temperature of your chicken thighs.

An added benefit of chicken thighs is that their stronger flavor means the meat can be marinated — here are some of our favorite grilling marinades — and rubbed without getting lost in the sauce, so to speak. Spicy, funky, sweet, or a combination of flavors can pair beautifully with chicken thighs, all while letting the rich meat shine.