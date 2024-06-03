Summer-Stuffed Chicken Breast With Peach, Prosciutto, And Basil Recipe

If meat is a part of your diet, then chances are that chicken is a regular food item in your weekly diet. Both affordable and nutritious, chicken is such a delicious and versatile ingredient, and chicken breast in particular is a great go-to for busy weeknights. Simple but nutritious, chicken breast is something of a blank slate to extrapolate upon — you can season it up as much or as little as you want, and so long as you don't overcook it, you'll end up with a juicy, tasty entree every time.

For those looking for a way to up their chicken breast game, this summer-stuffed chicken breast with peach, prosciutto, and basil recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, has the perfect solution to the threat of bland, chewy chicken. The shape of chicken breasts make them ideal for stuffing, and with just a little bit of preparation you will be able to enjoy a super juicy and mouthwatering stuffed-chicken dinner. Filled with grilled sweet peaches, melty Brie, salty prosciutto, and earthy basil, this chicken recipe is a flavor-filled homage to summertime.