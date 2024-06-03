Summer-Stuffed Chicken Breast With Peach, Prosciutto, And Basil Recipe
If meat is a part of your diet, then chances are that chicken is a regular food item in your weekly diet. Both affordable and nutritious, chicken is such a delicious and versatile ingredient, and chicken breast in particular is a great go-to for busy weeknights. Simple but nutritious, chicken breast is something of a blank slate to extrapolate upon — you can season it up as much or as little as you want, and so long as you don't overcook it, you'll end up with a juicy, tasty entree every time.
For those looking for a way to up their chicken breast game, this summer-stuffed chicken breast with peach, prosciutto, and basil recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, has the perfect solution to the threat of bland, chewy chicken. The shape of chicken breasts make them ideal for stuffing, and with just a little bit of preparation you will be able to enjoy a super juicy and mouthwatering stuffed-chicken dinner. Filled with grilled sweet peaches, melty Brie, salty prosciutto, and earthy basil, this chicken recipe is a flavor-filled homage to summertime.
Gather the ingredients for summer-stuffed chicken breast with peach, prosciutto, and basil
To begin this summer-stuffed chicken breast with peach, prosciutto, and basil recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a peach, olive oil, chicken breasts, Brie, prosciutto, fresh basil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Heat a griddle pan
Heat up a griddle pan to a medium-high heat.
Step 3: Slice a peach
Slice the peach into segments.
Step 4: Coat the peaches
Gently toss the peach slices in 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Step 5: Sear the peach slices
Place the peaches onto the hot griddle pan and let them cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 6: Flip the peaches
Turn the peaches over and allow them to sear for another 2 minutes on the other side.
Step 7: Set aside
Remove the peaches from the pan and set aside.
Step 8: Prepare the chicken
Using a sharp knife, cut pockets into the sides of both chicken breasts.
Step 9: Place on baking sheet
Transfer the chicken breasts to a baking sheet.
Step 10: Stuff the chicken breasts
Layer the prosciutto, Brie, grilled peach segments, and fresh basil into each pocket.
Step 11: Add oil and season
Drizzle the stuffed chicken breasts with the remaining olive oil, and season well with salt and pepper.
Step 12: Bake
Bake for 25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
Step 13: Serve
Remove from the oven and serve right away.
What other types of cheese can I use in this stuffed chicken recipe?
One of the great things about a stuffed chicken breast recipe is how versatile it is. If you are unable to source any one particular ingredient, you can always just substitute in something else in its place. The same goes for the Brie that is used in this recipe. Brie is a great option to pair with chicken due to its unique flavor and delicious melty qualities. It also has enough distinct flavor that it can stand up against the saltiness of the prosciutto and the sweetness of the peaches, providing a lovely balance to the flavors.
If, however, you aren't a fan of Brie, or you simply fancy switching things up, you will want to look for a cheese that has a similar melting ability and will give you a delicious gooey texture after baking. Mozzarella is a great option if you prefer your cheese to be milder; it pairs wonderfully with the other ingredients and will provide a great texture to the dish. Alternatively, Gruyère will add a stronger cheesy flavor to the recipe whilst also keeping things gooey.
What pairs well with stuffed chicken?
If you are wondering what to serve alongside this summer-stuffed chicken recipe, you'll be pleased to know that the sky really is the limit. As the dish is filled with summery flavors, why not pair it with some classic warm-weather dishes that you might enjoy at a barbecue or a picnic? Fresh and nutritious salads filled with crunchy vegetables for texture will provide a lovely light accompaniment. Or, if you prefer your veggies warm, a mixture of roasted peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and other summery vegetables will make for the perfect side alongside the chicken.
If you are looking for a slightly more filling side, potato salad is also a great option, with the creaminess complementing the other flavors in the chicken. Rice and bean salad is another great option, or pasta can be served either cold or warm to accompany the chicken. Or, to keep things simple, you can never go wrong with some fries and freshly steamed green vegetables.
- 1 semi-ripe peach
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 large chicken breasts, skinless
- 2 ounces Brie cheese, cut into 4 slices
- 2 slices prosciutto
- 6 fresh basil leaves
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
|Calories per Serving
|685
|Total Fat
|31.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|287.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|6.6 g
|Sodium
|1,107.8 mg
|Protein
|87.5 g