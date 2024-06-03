16 Creative Ways To Use Sriracha

Whether you make homemade sriracha or buy it, there's no shortage of methods to employ it in your kitchen. Before diving into the cool ways to use it, it's important to note that sriracha is a type of hot chili sauce, not a specific brand. The spicy chili paste originated in Thailand in the city of Si Racha and has transformed into a popular condiment that many people all over the world keep in their homes. Brands and recipes will differ, but it's generally made with red chiles, garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar. The type of chiles can vary, as well, and you'll often see spur chile, Fresno, red serrano, or red jalapeño in recipes, which can alter the spice level and flavor profile.

It's a staple to pair with Thai cuisine, but there are other creative ways to use sriracha that you can use in drinks, desserts, and other dishes. You might want to stock up on a few bottles so you'll have it on hand, in case there's another shortage. But even if that's the case, there are many brands to choose from, and you could also make it from scratch. Whichever you prefer, you can add this red delight to just about anything.