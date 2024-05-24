16 Delicious Ways To Make Egg Salad Without Mayo

Egg salad is a delicious protein-filled dish to create. It's easy to customize both the ingredients to include and the amount to make, whether it's a personal batch with just a couple eggs or a big bowl for a crowd. Mayonnaise might seem like an integral ingredient, but there are many tasty ways to make egg salad without mayo. We will cover plenty of options, whether you like mayo but ran out, or if you want ideas that can mix up the taste of egg salad entirely.

Many of these substitution suggestions are dairy-based — like cottage cheese or Greek yogurt — to offer creaminess, but we have other options to make egg salad mouthwatering without using mayo or dairy, such as loading up on mustard or mixing in vinaigrette. When you're in the mood to truly mix things up, we have outstanding ideas that can provide a unique flavor profile to your eggs, like adding pesto and pumpkin puree. All of these suggestions are equally tasty, and you won't care that the mayo isn't there.