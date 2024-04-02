15 Egg Salad Dishes From Around The World

It's easy to think of egg salad as a classic all-American dish, especially when it's frequently served at delis, school cafeterias, and cafes. But as it turns out, egg salad is enjoyed all over the world, and for good reason — eggs are versatile, easy to prepare, and delicious. They're also packed with protein and healthy fats, making them one of the most filling foods you can eat.

As far as egg salads go, they can be customized in myriad ways, as proven by these versions from around the world. For many varieties, the egg salad features traditional ingredients from that region, such as Japanese mayonnaise, Swedish anchovies, or sumac, a Middle Eastern spice. In other recipes, the dish calls for creamy condiments other than mayonnaise, such as crème fraîche, sour cream, or even cream cheese. It just goes to show that there are endless possibilities when it comes to egg salad.

Regardless of which recipe you choose to prepare, make sure to avoid the many ways of ruining egg salad. It's important to first master the art of hard-boiling eggs. Of course, the most popular method is to boil them in water, but you can also cook them in a steamer, an oven, or even an Instant Pot. Once you've decided on preferred ways to cook a hard-boiled egg, you'll be able to ensure the eggs will hold up in salad and provide the right flavor profile and texture.